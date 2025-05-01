Female Teacher Who Fled With Student From Surat Arrested

Surat: A female teacher from the Poonagam area of Surat in Gujarat, who allegedly kidnapped her 11-year-old student four days ago, was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, the teacher-student duo travelled 2,200 kilometres to different places like Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi and Vrindavan. During the journey, the teacher physically abused the boy.

On April 25, a case of kidnapping was registered at the Puna police station, and the police found from a close examination of CCTV footage that the duo was heading towards the Surat railway station from where they boarded a train. Both were caught from a bus near Shamlaji at the Rajasthan border after tracking their location from the mobile tower.

Bhagirath Garhvi, DCP (Surat City) said, "The teacher has admitted to physically abusing the student in her statement. A case has been registered against her under the POCSO Act and BNS section 127. Medical examination of both is being done. The teacher had switched off her mobile before boarding the train from Surat. Police tracked her second mobile to trace her."

The teacher used to teach in a Hindi school in Punagam, and also provided private tuition to the student for three years. It is assumed that a relationship had also developed between the duo over the years. Both stayed overnight in two hotels during the journey. The student has been handed over to his family.