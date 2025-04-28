ETV Bharat / bharat

Female Teacher Flees With 11-Year-Old Student In Surat; Kidnapping Case Lodged

Investigation by Kapodara Police revealed that the duo reached Surat Railway Station in the evening to board a train. The teacher switched off the phone.

The teacher and the student.
The teacher and the student. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST

Updated : April 28, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST

Surat: A 23-year-old female teacher has fled with an 11-year-old student in the Puna area of Surat on Friday, sending the neighbourhood into a tizzy. A case of kidnapping has been registered against the teacher.

According to the police, the incident happened when the Class V student was playing outside his house in the afternoon on April 25, when he suddenly disappeared. Footage of the CCTV cameras installed nearby shows the teacher of the same locality was talking with the student, moments before his disappearance. She has been providing tuition to the boy for three years and is also the class teacher in his school.

Investigation revealed that the duo reached Surat railway station in the evening. After which, the teacher switched off her phone before boarding the train with the child. A tour was also booked by the teacher through Book My Trip. The teacher was seen carrying a bag of clothes a day earlier, though the child did not have any luggage during departure. Two teams of Pune Police and one of Kapodara Police are investigating the case from different directions. The families of the teacher and the student have also joined the search.

"When I asked the parents of the teacher about their whereabouts, they said she left home at 2 pm and her phone was switched off," the father of the student said.

"Different police teams have been formed to investigate the matter. CCTV camera footage is being examined and the hometown of the teacher is also being searched," Inspector K M Desai said.

