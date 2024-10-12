ETV Bharat / bharat

MBBS Student From Madhya Pradesh Dies In Tragic Car Accident In Russia; Family Demands Return Of Mortal Remains

The 22-year-old MBBS student died in a tragic car accident when she was on a tour along with six of her friends.

Satna: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Maihar has died in a tragic road accident in Russia where she was pursuing MBBS. The girl's family has appealed to the Mohan Yadav led state government to bring the body back to her home for her last rites.

Tragic Car Accident

According to the family and Russian media, the accident took place on Friday afternoon when Shrishti Sharma, a resident of Maihar in Madhya Pradesh, was on a tour along with six of her friends. It is learnt that the tyre of the car suddenly detached from the car causing the window to open abruptly and dashing Sharma on the ground before she was dragged for several meters. It is learnt that Sharm died on the spot due to serious head injuries. It is being said that the victim had not worn a seatbelt. The driver and other medical students in the car escaped unhurt in the accident.

According to Sharma's father, Dr Ramkumar Sharma, Shrishti's junior Zoya informed them about her tragic death in the car mishap. Shrishti was pursuing MBBS from Bashkir University in Ufa, Russia.

Only Daughter's Death Leaves Family In Shock And Grief

It is learnt that Sharma was the only daughter of Dr Ramkumar Sharma and his wife. Her father has been treating people by running his clinic in Maihar for years. Shrishti also had a dream of becoming a doctor. She wanted to study medicine and serve the people in Maihar like her father. Her studies were about to be completed this year as per the family.

Madhya Pradesh Home Department letter to MEA seeking return of mortal remains of MBBS student dead in car accident in Russia
Madhya Pradesh Home Department letter to MEA seeking return of mortal remains of MBBS student dead in car accident in Russia (MP Govt)

Family Demands Mortal Remains For Last Rites

The deceased MBBS student's family has sought help from the government to bring Shrishti's body to India for the last rites. On the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Home Department has requested the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India to facilitate the return of the mortal remains of the woman.

"The state government is ready to provide all possible assistance to the family in this tragic incident and every effort is being made to bring the body of Kumari Srishti Sharma to her hometown Maihar, Madhya Pradesh quickly and safely,'' CM Mohan Yadav said in a statement.

