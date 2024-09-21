Female B Tech Student From Andhra Pradesh Found Dead Inside Hostel Room On NIT Patna's Bihta Campus

Patna (Bihar): Amid uproar over the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, a second year female B Tech student from Andhra Pradesh was found dead inside her hostel room on the Bihta campus of NIT Patna in Bihar on Friday night with suicide suspected as the cause of death, police said.

The deceased was a second year Computer Electronics student pursuing her B Tech from the BIT Patna.

Students gather at NIT Patna's Bihta campus after suspected suicide by Andhra Pradesh student (ETV Bharat)

Patna West City SP, Sharat S said that at around 10:30 pm on Friday, a distress call was received by the police about the alleged suicide of a girl student. Acting on the call, a team of police along with FSL team was rushed to the spot and the body was taken into custody for further legal formalities, the SP said. He said that the body has been shifted to the ESIC Hospital while further medico-legal formalities are being conducted. The family of the deceased student has also been informed about the incident, added the SP.

While preliminary investigation suggested that the student died by suicide, it was not clear as to why she took the extreme step. The post-mortem report, which is still awaited will ascertain the cause of death.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.