ICAI CA 2024 Results: Female Aspirants Secure Top Three Positions In Intermediate

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday announced the CA Foundation and Intermediate results, the exams for which were conducted in September 2024.

The aspirants can check their scores for the Intermediate and Foundation exams on the official website of ICAI i.e. icai.nic.in.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 30th of October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the institute said in a statement earlier.

“For accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his or her registration number along with his or her roll number,” it said

To recall, the exams for the foundation course were held on September 13, 15, 18, and 20.

Similarly, intermediate exams for Group 1 were held on September 12, 14, and 17 while Group 2 on September 19, 21, and 23.

How To Check Results