Female And Male Army Officers Can't Be Evaluated For Permanent Commission On Same Criteria SC told

New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday that female and male officers of the Indian Army, comprise two unequal and distinct classes, and can't be considered together for grant of permanent commission on the same criteria and cut-off marks.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench began hearing on pleas of women Army officers of the short service commission (SSC) who claimed being denied permanent commissions (PC), as a result of discrimination from their male counterparts.

Senior advocates Huzefa Ahmadi, Menaka Guruswamy and V Mohana and other lawyers represented SSC woman officers. The counsel pointed out systematic discrimination.

The bench was hearing the pleas filed by serving officers and those released from service. The bench said it would also hear pleas of Naval officers, followed by officers in the Air Force, who have also been aggrieved by denial of PC.

The counsel, representing other women officers, submitted that there was casual grading of their annual confidential reports and denial of equal opportunities as compared to their male counterparts.

Ahmadi, representing women officers who were commissioned in September 2010, contended that his clients were entitled to get vacancies in terms of policy letter dated January 15, 1991. He insisted that any deviation from there while calculating the vacancies was patently illegal.

A counsel stressed that female and male officers of the Indian Army, comprise two unequal and distinct classes, and can't be considered together for grant of permanent commission on the same criteria and cut-off marks.

The counsel argued that the meeting of the selection board scheduled in June 2020 to consider the batch of 2010 was postponed, and eventually 53 persons were refused PC on the grounds of lack of vacancies.

Ahmadi argued that their vacancies had been wrongly calculated and the calculation was erroneous in view of the January 15, 1991 policy.

After hearing submissions, the bench suggested uniform guidelines in granting the permanent commission but pointed out factors such as specialised training to be kept in mind. The bench asked the officers what should be the basis for assessment for permanent commission. The apex court will continue hearing the petitions on Thursday.