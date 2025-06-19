'Felt Missile Landed On Our Dorm': Kashmiri Student Evacuated From Iran Narrates War Unfolding In Middle East

Srinagar: The first batch of students who arrived in Kashmir on Thursday after being evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu described the dangerous situation unfolding in Tehran amid relentless Israeli strikes.

Emotional scenes were witnessed in homes of these students as their parents heaved a sigh of relief seeing their children safely return home from a place that has been witnessing daily bombardments for the last one week.

The students had to travel for four days and cross the Armenian border from Iran to reach Kashmir after distraught families sent out messages seeking help from the government of India for the evacuation of their wards.

The students of Urmia Medical Science University in West Azerbaijan province in Iran were among the 110 students in the first flight of Indians evacuated from the war-hit Iran. The students told ETV Bharat that they crossed to the Armenian border to reach the Capital, Yerevan, on June 16, from where they boarded their flight to India.

The process was overseen by the Indian Embassy under Operation Sindhu. More than 3,000 Kashmiri students study in Iranian Medical Colleges. Iran is an easy choice for Kashmiri parents as it offers affordable colleges and has cultural similarities with the Valley.

In Srinagar, Saba Rasool, one of the students, was elated seeing her parents, as she was uncertain if she and her other colleagues could reach home. Describing the ground situation in Iran as “very bad”, the fourth-year MBBS student said she told her parents she might not be able to contact them because of poor telephone connectivity.

"Initially, the internet was restricted, but then it was completely suspended. We were unable to make calls. ATMs were running out of money, and the markets were closed. The situation is very bad there,” she said.

Saba said they were left in shock, witnessing damage caused by drone strikes outside the Children's Hospital in Urmia, followed by similar strikes at Tabriz and Mashhad Airports. "Another attack took place at around 3 am, and it felt like the missile landed on our dormitory...the University officials stayed with the students and said they would not leave us," she said.

Saba said they were initially hesitant to return home and wanted to help attend to the injured Iranians. "The Iranian people are very hospitable and I wanted to contribute my bit to tend to the injured. But we received orders from the (Indian) embassy and returned,” she said, hailing the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy for the evacuation amid escalating war.

"It took eight hours for 111 Indian students to cross the Armenian border from Iran. We stayed in Yerevan for one night with the best arrangements from the Indian embassy. The next day, we boarded a 15-hour flight to India with a one-hour layover in Doha," Saba told ETV Bharat.

The Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said more people are being evacuated. "We have planes ready. We will be sending another plane today. We are evacuating some more people from Turkmenistan. Our missions have opened 24-hour lines for any request for evacuation. As the situation evolves, we will be sending more planes to evacuate Indian nationals," he said.

In Delhi, students complained about poor transport facilities from the Union Territory government, with some booking flights to reach Srinagar. Saba was among the students who preferred flights to Srinagar at their own expense, complaining about the quality of buses. "I booked my air ticket for Srinagar from Delhi at 6 am as I was eager to reach home and be among my family," she said.

Saba's father, Ghulam Rasool Sofi, said he has not slept since the attack from Israel, as he was worried about the safety of her daughter. "I am happy she is home. I don't have words to express the happiness on her entering the premises here," he added.