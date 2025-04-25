ETV Bharat / bharat

'Felt Like 26/11, Glad We Stopped For Lunch': Maharashtra Tourists Narrate Chilling Experience Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On way to Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, 16 persons from two families in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stopped at a hotel, just one kilometer away from the terrorist attack site, to have lunch. That last-minute decision to satiate their taste buds perhaps saved them from what would otherwise have been an unfortunate and tragic outing. They have safely returned home but the fear of 'what if..' is haunting them still.

As per reports, 16 members from two families - Magares and Satdives, including several children, were on a week-long holiday trip to Kashmir where they experienced the beauty of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Srinagar before reaching Pahalgam on April 22. In the afternoon, as they were heading to the meadows, they decided to halt at a place for food, thanks to the second-eldest member of Magare family who suggested they take some rest before proceeding further.

"We were on our way to Baisaran, but as children were tired, my mother suggested we stop for lunch. Within a few moments, we heard loud sounds of gunfire. Indian Army helicopters patrolled the area throughout the night. All of us were under apprehension if there would be another attack," Prashant Magare shared his chilling experience.

"High alert was issued in the region as sirens blared all night. It felt like 26/11. We couldn't sleep," recalled Nitin Magare.