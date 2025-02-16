ETV Bharat / bharat

Felt Immense Spiritual Bliss: VP Dhankhar After Paying Obeisance At Vaishno Devi Shrine In J&K

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar with his wife Sudesh Dhankar and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Mata Vaishno Devi temple, in Katra ( ANI )

Katra: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday and said he felt immense spiritual bliss after visiting the temple.

Dhankhar reached Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the revered shrine, on a day-long trip to preside as the chief guest over the 10th convocation ceremony of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

After attending the convocation ceremony, the vice president, accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, went to the cave shrine on a helicopter in the afternoon and offered his prayers, officials said.

He was received by Anshul Garg, the chief executive officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Garg briefed Dhankhar about various developmental projects to facilitate the pilgrims.

The vice president also visited the Bhairon temple near the shrine, the officials said.