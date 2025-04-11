‘Feels-Like’ Temperature: Why Heat Index Became A Growing Public Health Concern In India

By Surabhi Gupta

Delhi: In the summer season in India, health experts and environment observers focus more on a metric - the warmth index, better termed as the "feels-like temperature," that is more relevant and potentially life-saving by nature.

The heat index - other than basic temperature measurement - takes into account at least two important weather-related elements: temperature and humidity, and expresses this in terms of temperature - how hot it feels to a human being. It gives a more integrated view of heat stress with serious implications for public health, particularly in a warming world.

"While air temperature tells us how hot it is, it doesn’t reveal how oppressive or dangerous heat really becomes," says SN Mishra, a climate expert and professor at the TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), talking to ETV Bharat. "The heat index captures the combined effects of temperature and humidity, which together govern how effectively our bodies can cool down through sweat evaporation."

The human body escapes overheating essentially by sweating. High humidity slows the evaporation of sweat and thus impairs that natural cooling mechanism. “This can become dangerous, even lethal,” warns Mishra. "The key metric to watch is the wet bulb temperature, which is the lowest temperature air can reach through evaporative cooling. When this crosses 35°C, the body loses its ability to release heat, posing a serious risk to human health. Sustained exposure to such conditions can lead to fatal heat stroke, particularly among outdoor workers without adequate shade or hydration."

This interaction becomes critically important in tropical and subtropical regions like India, where the high levels of humidity are joined by excessive temperatures. Though portions of India, such as the arid interiors of Rajasthan, appear less threatening due to dry heat, sudden changes in moisture-from pre-monsoon wind patterns, for example -will spike heat stress. Meanwhile, coastal and eastern regions like West Bengal and Odisha routinely report high humidity, with high-temperature levels becoming stiflingly unbearable in no time.

Heat index over and above 40 degrees Celsius would require caution, according to Mishra, while anything above 46 degrees could be termed hazardous. In retrospect, the wet bulb threshold of 35 degrees could be regarded an ultimate physiological redline. "Above this point, the human body simply can’t cool itself anymore. That’s where the real danger lies," he said.

Similar concerns were echoed by environmentalist Manu Singh, who added that the heat index gives a much more accurate prediction of heat-related morbidity and mortality than air temperature.

“Empirical evidence shows that the heat index correlates better with hospital admissions and deaths due to heat-related illnesses, particularly under high humidity where evaporative cooling is impaired,” Singh told ETV Bharat.

However, Singh also pointed out that the current model for calculating the heat index doesn’t factor in sunlight exposure or wind, which can significantly alter how heat is experienced. For example, strong winds can help enhance sweat evaporation and cool the body more effectively, while direct sunlight can make temperatures feel much hotter than the calculated index suggests.

This is why public health advisories have begun to emphasize the heat index more heavily. Moderate levels, roughly between 29°C and 32°C, can already cause early physiological stress, and values over 41°C are linked to serious risks like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. “These numbers aren’t just statistics, they’re direct indicators of public safety,” Singh warned.

The implications are even more severe in India’s rapidly urbanizing regions. Concrete, asphalt, and steel trap heat and prevent nighttime cooling, creating what is known as the urban heat island (UHI) effect. “Cities are particularly vulnerable,” Singh said. “They not only amplify daytime heat but also retain warmth overnight, offering little relief to residents.”

To combat this, Singh emphasized the need for climate-conscious urban planning. “Interventions like reflective building materials, green roofs, shaded walkways, and expanded vegetative cover can go a long way in reducing local heat index levels,” he said. Natural ventilation, water bodies, and open public spaces can also help cities manage heat more effectively.

Beyond immediate measures, both Singh and Mishra highlighted the importance of long-term adaptation in the face of climate change. Rising global temperatures are causing more frequent and intense heatwaves, and increasing atmospheric moisture is pushing up humidity levels. As a result, high wet bulb temperature events are becoming more common, and breaching human tolerance limits faster than ever before.

“These aren’t just hotter summers,” Mishra cautioned. “We are facing more dangerously humid conditions, which were once rare but are now becoming the new normal. This shift poses a serious threat to public health, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those who work outdoors.”

Workplace regulations must adapt accordingly, Mishra argued. “There needs to be better scheduling for outdoor labourers, ensuring breaks, access to shade, and hydration, especially during peak afternoon hours when heat index values are at their highest.”