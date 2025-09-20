ETV Bharat / bharat

Feedback Received From Nearly 10,000 CGL Exam Aspirants On Newly-Launched Portal: SSC

SSC officials informed that around 2,000 candidates reported alleged technical disruptions during the computer-based examination. The commission is analysing each case through its regional offices.

Feedback Received From Nearly 10,000 CGL Exam Aspirants On Newly-Launched Portal: SSC
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 20, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday said its newly-launched feedback portal has received an encouraging response from candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025, with nearly 10,000 of them submitting their examination experiences within a week of its launch.

SSC officials informed that around 2,000 candidates reported alleged technical disruptions during the computer-based examination. Each case is being carefully analysed by the commission through its regional offices, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

"Where disruptions are found to be genuine, the affected candidates will be given an opportunity to re-appear. The re-examinations will be scheduled on or before September 26," an official said.

The SSC underlined that it remains committed to ensuring fairness and transparency in the conduct of examinations. So far, 7.16 lakh candidates have successfully taken the exam across the country.

The officials also confirmed that as on September 19, no shift was cancelled or rescheduled, indicating that the process remained smooth throughout. The CGLE is one of the largest recruitment examinations in India, drawing participation from lakhs of aspirants seeking central government jobs.

The introduction of the feedback portal is being seen as a step towards making the process more responsive and candidate-centric, ensuring that issues are addressed in real time while maintaining the integrity of the examination system.

Also Read

SSC Detects Remote Hacking Attempts In Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE); Warns Of Strict Criminal Action

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CGL EXAM 2025SSC LAUNCHED FEEDBACK PORTALCANDIDATES RESPONSE ON SSC EXAMSSC RE EXAM 2025SSC

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.