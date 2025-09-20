ETV Bharat / bharat

Feedback Received From Nearly 10,000 CGL Exam Aspirants On Newly-Launched Portal: SSC

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday said its newly-launched feedback portal has received an encouraging response from candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025, with nearly 10,000 of them submitting their examination experiences within a week of its launch.

SSC officials informed that around 2,000 candidates reported alleged technical disruptions during the computer-based examination. Each case is being carefully analysed by the commission through its regional offices, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

"Where disruptions are found to be genuine, the affected candidates will be given an opportunity to re-appear. The re-examinations will be scheduled on or before September 26," an official said.

The SSC underlined that it remains committed to ensuring fairness and transparency in the conduct of examinations. So far, 7.16 lakh candidates have successfully taken the exam across the country.