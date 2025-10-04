ETV Bharat / bharat

Fee For Children's Aadhaar Biometric Updates Waived Off For A Year

The fee waiver has already kicked in effective October 1 and will be in force for a period of one year.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has waived off all charges for mandatory biometric update of Aadhaar for children, an official statement said on Saturday. The fee waiver has already kicked in effective October 1 and will be in force for a period of one year.

"In a pro-people measure, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has waived off all charges for Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU-1), a move that is expected to benefit around 6 crore children," the statement said.

A child under the age of five is enrolled for Aadhaar by providing the photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address and birth certificate. The fingerprints and iris biometrics of a child are not captured for Aadhaar enrolment below the age of five because these are not mature at that age.

As per existing rules, children's fingerprints, iris and photo are mandatorily required to be updated Aadhaar after attaining the age of five years and second update is required to be done between the age of 15-17 years. These updates are allowed without any fee for children aged 5-7 years and those in the age group of 15-17 years. Thereafter, a fee of Rs 125 per MBU is charged.

"With this decision, MBU is now effectively free for all children in the age group of 5-17," the statement said.

