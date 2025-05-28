Federation Of Civil Society Supports Formation Of Popular Govt In Manipur

New Delhi: Hours after 10 MLAs from Manipur met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal to stake claim for forming a government in the state, the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), Manipur on Wednesday welcomed the move saying that the formation of a popular government could bring peace in the region.

“We are not demanding. But yes, we welcome the proposal for government formation in Manipur. However, there should be proper and positive communication between the state government and Centre which is vital to bring peace in the volatile state,” said Puyam Rakesh, a senior member of the FOCS in New Delhi.

Rakesh further said there are two perspectives to formation of a popular government. “Popular government will help in restoring normalcy. Another perspective is that the present status quo will be maintained. So, it’s a wait and watch policy of the government of India,” he said.

At the same time, the civil society organization has demanded the Home Ministry for an inter community dialogue to bring everlasting peace in the state. “We look forward to more talks and inter-community dialogue comprising members from the Metei, Kuki and Zo communities. We have handed over the responsibility to organise such inter-community dialogue to the government of India,” said Rakesh.

A five-member delegation from FOCS on Tuesday met Home Ministry officials including AK MIshra, advisor (NE) in the home ministry, and Rajesh Kamble, joint director, MHA. The talks between the FOCS and home ministry officials focused on key concerns surrounding the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Manipur is under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025. On Wednesday, 10 MLAs including 8 BJP, 1 NPP, and 1 Independent MLAs met Governor Bhalla at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal to stake claim to form a government in the state.

“We expect the formation of the popular government to happen soon. We have appealed to the Governor and also submitted a document signed by all of us. All NNDA MLAs in Manipur are quite keen to have a popular government in the state. We want the support of the public as well. The paper we gave had around 22 signatures,” said Independent MLA from Manipur Sapam NIshikanta Singh.

However, sources in the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat that formation of a popular government in Manipur is possible only after several inter community dialogues. “Such dialogues would try to bring a consensus amongst all the communities be its Metei, Kuki, Zo or others. Inter community dialogue is necessary due to the fact that differences amongst the communities in Manipur led to the two-years-long violence and which ultimately forced the Biren Singh government to resign,” said a senior Home Ministry official.

Meanwhile, the five-member delegation from FOCS which met home ministry officials in New Delhi on Tuesday said that the present situation in Manipur demands operational agility, strategic clarity, and a rejection of fatalistic explanations to restore public trust and prevent further erosion of stability.

“FOCS feels that the crisis in Manipur, initially viewed through a moral lens that framed the Kuki-Zo communities as victims of “incredible brutality” has evolved into a complex, militarized conflict requiring urgent strategic reassessment,” the FOCS delegation told the home ministry. On the operational side, the security forces have shown that they can act effectively when directed with resolve, the FOCS said.

“For example, the cessation of drone bombings and rocket attacks followed the visit of the director general of Assam Rifles, and the subsequent filling of NIA case. Similarly, during the December incident in Imphal east, robust counteractions forced Kuki armed groups to halt attacks. Even the use of terrorist tactics, such as targeting critical infrastructure, decreased sharply after NIA interventions,” the FOCS delegation highlighted.

The Federation of Civil Society also appealed to the central ministers to refrain from making “irresponsible” statements. “Earlier, home minister Amit Shah said that the violence started in Manipur after a high court verdict. Then he (Amit Shah) said that the violence took place due to cross border terrorism. Then three of the central government ministers including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kiren Rijiju made statements to normalize the violence. It’s a statement to get away from the responsibility. Such insensitive statements should be avoided,” said Rakesh.