Fear Of Jumbo Attack Keeps A Kerala School On Toes Amid Board Exam

Idukki: Amid the impending board exams, the fear of jumbo attacks has gripped the examinees of a Kerala school. The students of Gudaarvila Government High School in Munnar are worrying more over the surprise visit by pachyderms than what questions will be asked in the exam.

The Forest Department's Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been deployed in the school during exam hours and beyond for a smooth conduction of the process. Of the 60 students, 18 are writing the Class 10th exam.

For the past few days, a herd of elephants has been roaming around the area where the school is located. However, the RRT team has been on vigilance for the safety of both the students and teachers. The team members are constantly keeping watchful eyes over the jumbo movements near the school premises. The vigilance is not only limited to the school grounds but also extends to the strong room from where the question papers will be taken to the school. When teachers go to collect the question papers in the morning, the RRT team accompanies them for security.

Ramesh, a forest department official, said the area has been witnessing a spurt in wild tasker attacks for the past two weeks. "Thus, the authorities sought the RRT's help and assured them of security. The team turns up for the duty at 6:30 am, securing the transfer of question papers from the string room to the school. Afterwards, they monitor the school premises and the area in the vicinity from a camp set up on the school grounds. If any elephant movement is noticed, they get into action and scare them away for the safety of the students. Today (Tuesday) is the second day of the exam, and so far, there has been no disturbance," Ramesh said.

Arun, a teacher at the school, said the RRT team is fully supporting the safe conduct of the exams. "From the time they bring the question papers in the morning until the end of the exam, the RRT team is on standby. Thanks to their presence, the exams are being held smoothly," he said.

The RRT team has all the necessary equipment to handle any elephants that might approach the school premises. Even after the teachers and students leave the school, the team's duty does not end. Since the intensity of the elephant attacks has increased in summer, the team deployed to Munnar has been tirelessly working to keep the elephants at bay.