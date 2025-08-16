"Fear Of Defeat In Bihar Elections": Congress' Harish Rawat Takes Potshot At Centre Over Proposed GST Reforms

Dehradun: Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday took potshots at the Centre after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), suggesting that the decision to reconsider the GST slabs is driven by "fear of defeat" in the upcoming Bihar elections.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader further welcomed the proposed changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs, saying that the party had been voicing concerns about the "unjust" slabs from the beginning.

"Congress has been saying from the beginning that its (GST) slabs are unjust, and Rahul Gandhi had even called it the Gabbar Singh Tax. Today, the Prime Minister has realised that with the Bihar elections approaching, fearing defeat, he feels that the GST slabs should be reduced... Our opinion is that there should only be two types of slabs, one at 5% and the other at 12%..." Rawat stated.

Earlier on Friday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced reforms on Goods and Services Tax (GST), Congress demanded an official discussion paper for an informed and wider debate on it.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a statement, laid down the party's demand, saying that GST should be truly a Good and Simple Tax, not "Growth Suppressing Tax.

"The Indian National Congress demands an official discussion paper on GST 2.0 very soon so that there can be an informed and wider debate on this vital and pressing national issue. GST 2.0 should be truly a Good and Simple Tax (GST) in letter, spirit, and compliance, not like the Growth Suppressing Tax (GST) it has become," Jairam Ramesh said.

On Friday, PM Modi announced that the government is set to bring a major reform in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which will give significant relief to consumers and small businesses.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort, PM Modi stated that the revisions in the GST would be rolled out around Diwali, describing them as a "double Diwali gift" for the people.

PM Modi said, "This Diwali, I am going to give you a 'double Diwali' gift. A major announcement is coming for the people of the country. Over the past eight years, we implemented a major GST reform that significantly reduced the tax burden across the nation. Now, after eight years, the time has come to review it. We have formed a high-powered committee to begin this review process and have held consultations with the states as well. We are now bringing in next-generation GST reforms. This will become a Diwali gift for the nation."

"Tax rates on essential goods and daily needs will be reduced under a simplified framework. This will bring significant relief and convenience. Our MSMEs and small industries will also benefit greatly from these changes," he added.

Also Read

‘Next Gen GST’ precursor to eventual single tax slab GST: Sources

Want GST 2.0 To Be Good And Simple Tax Not Growth Suppressing Tax: Cong