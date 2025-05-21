Fear Grips Villagers of Polad in Siwan as the ASI Served Eviction Notices

Kaithal: The Archaeological Survey of India has issued notices to vacate the Polad village in Kaithal, Haryana last week. Notices were issued to nearly 206 houses out of 500 plus houses in the village to vacate the land.

An atmosphere of fear has gripped the village as many are threatened with homelessness.

The ASI order was issued under Public Premises (Eviction & Unauthorized Occupants)Act, 1971 against illegal occupation of notified protected site of Theh Polar, Siwan District Kaithal.

The ASI mentioned in its order that no one from the respondents appeared before the court against the eviction orders and it had to proceed exparte in the matter.

The villagers, however, are not willing to budge.

“We will die but will not leave the village,” said villagers. “We have been living through generations. We have spent all our earnings here for our living and now this eviction order has come,” rued the villagers.

If the Government wanted to us to vacate the land the villagers must be given home elsewhere as an alternative, the villagers said.

The villagers settled here during India-Pakistan partition, it was learnt by ETV Bharat. Birbal, a villager told ETV Bharat that his ancestors had come from Pakistan and settled here after the partition. Many of his generations have been living here, but now the eviction notice has brought fear among all. Birbal said that most of the settlers did not have ownership rights but they have been living here since 1947.

Villager Shashipal said that the Archaeological Department is claiming that the land belonged to them. As many as 48.31 acre of land in this village is said to belong to the ASI. It is where the village is settled.

However, the notice to vacate was received by only a few families. The ASI is said to be sending notices since 2005 that this is the land of the Archaeological Department but the matter was pending in the court.

According to the information, the lawyer did not represent the villagers’ side in the case filed by the villagers in the court in 2018 and now the Archaeological Department is sending them a notice to vacate the houses.

The villagers say that this is a historical village, which has special religious significance. Here was the place of penance of Ravana's grandfather Pulastya Muni and the village was named Polad after him.

Saraswati river is situated on the banks of the village. There is Saraswati Mata temple built in 1960. In ancient times, fairs were also organized on the banks of Saraswati river, where people from nearby areas used to come and join.

Around 2000 votes in the village:

Villagers say that even though the village does not have its own land, it does have around 2000 voters. There is a Panchayat in the village and the government is providing facilities Villagers say though the land is not theirs, there is a Gram Panchayat in the village.

However, in the previous plan, the village panchayat was left out and included in the Siwan Municipality, whereas now this village comes under the Siwan Municipality.

Moreover, the villagers have voter cards, Aadhaar card, and all kinds of documents. There is also a government school in the village. In such a situation, the question arises that if the land belonged to the ASI how could it come under a gram panchayat and offer all government facilities.

The village has been excavated twice: The excavations did not yield any ancient objects.

Reena Devi, a woman from the village said that she had built her house with great difficulty. Her husband works as a driver for a landlord in a nearby village and she herself is taking care of her family by doing cleaning work in other people's houses. She has recently built her house but before shifting to the new house, the orders to vacate the village gas come. Her dreams are shattered.

The District Collector Preeti of Kaithal when contacted said that she got to know the matter through media reports but no official communication has reached her. Neither did she get any representation from the villagers. If the affected people contacted her, she asserted that the matter would be dealt strictly according to law.