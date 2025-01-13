Father, Son Held For Defrauding Rs 2.29 Crore With Promise To Double Money In Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi: Lingaraj, a 42-year-old businessman from Pungavarnatham in Thoothukudi district, Tamil Nadu, was deceived out of Rs Rs 38 lakh by a self-proclaimed priest, Balasubramanian (63), and his family. Lingaraj, who sells pooja decorative items in the Arel (Main Bazaar) area, met Balasubramanian in 2018.

The priest introduced himself as the founder of a new temple in Pungavarnatham and claimed he could solve people’s problems through special poojas, offering to double their money in return. Balasubramanian also introduced his wife, Pandiammal (57), and son, Ayyathurai (27), further building trust.

Believing the priest’s assurances, Lingaraj transferred up to Rs 38 lakh in instalments from 2018 to 2023. Lingaraj’s friend, Anandakumar, also gave Rs 29 lakh to Balasubramanian. However, when Lingaraj tried to contact the family in 2023, he discovered that they had absconded.

Further investigation revealed that Balasubramanian had scammed several others, including individuals from Sivagangai, Ettayapuram, and Dindigul districts. He received significant sums from victims, including Rs 27 lakh from Pandian, Rs 7 lakh from Irulappan, and Rs 40 lakh from Thirumalaisami, among others. The total amount defrauded amounted to Rs 2.29 crore.

On realising he had been swindled, Lingaraj lodged a complaint with the Thoothukudi DSP office on March 13, 2024. A case was registered under Sections 406, 420, and 120(B) of the IPC based on his complaint. Balasubramanian and his son were arrested and remanded for 15 days in Perurani District Jail. The district crime branch police are continuing their investigation and striving to freeze the accused’s properties.

