ETV Bharat / bharat

Father of Woman on Death Row in Abu Dhabi Moves Delhi HC

The father of an Indian woman on death row in Abu Dhabi has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking to know her well-being.

Father of Woman on Death Row in Abu Dhabi Moves Delhi HC
File image of Delhi High Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 7:26 AM IST

New Delhi: The father of an Indian woman on death row in Abu Dhabi has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking to know her well-being.

In his petition, which is likely to come up for hearing on Monday, Shabbir Khan- a resident of Banda in Uttar Pradesh- said there was "profound uncertainty" with respect to his daughter Shahzadi's condition, and his repeated applications to the Ministry of External Affairs for clarification were "fruitless".

The plea further alleged that Shahzadi was inadequately represented before the local courts in a case pertaining to the alleged murder of her employer's four-month-old child and she was pressured into "confessing", leading to the imposition of death penalty on July 31, 2023.

"On February 14, 2025, the petitioner's daughter telephoned him from detention, informing him that she had been relocated within the facility and prior to her potential execution, her final wish was to speak with her parents," the petition said.

"The petitioner, with considerable effort, submitted an application dated February 21, 2025, to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking to ascertain the current legal status of his daughter and confirm whether she remains alive or has been executed," it added.

New Delhi: The father of an Indian woman on death row in Abu Dhabi has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking to know her well-being.

In his petition, which is likely to come up for hearing on Monday, Shabbir Khan- a resident of Banda in Uttar Pradesh- said there was "profound uncertainty" with respect to his daughter Shahzadi's condition, and his repeated applications to the Ministry of External Affairs for clarification were "fruitless".

The plea further alleged that Shahzadi was inadequately represented before the local courts in a case pertaining to the alleged murder of her employer's four-month-old child and she was pressured into "confessing", leading to the imposition of death penalty on July 31, 2023.

"On February 14, 2025, the petitioner's daughter telephoned him from detention, informing him that she had been relocated within the facility and prior to her potential execution, her final wish was to speak with her parents," the petition said.

"The petitioner, with considerable effort, submitted an application dated February 21, 2025, to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking to ascertain the current legal status of his daughter and confirm whether she remains alive or has been executed," it added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHAHZADI DEATH SENTENCESHAHZADI ABU DHABI JAILWOMAN ON DEATH ROW IN ABU DHABI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.