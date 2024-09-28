ETV Bharat / bharat

Badlapur Case: Deceased Accused's Father Seeks Police Protection; Writes To Shah, Fadnavis

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The father of the deceased, Akshay Shinde, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State DGP Rashmi Shukla, and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe. In the letter, he alleged that his son was killed as part of a conspiracy for political gains and requested police protection due to the threats.

Man arrested in Badlapur sexual abuse case
Man arrested in Badlapur sexual abuse case (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: The father of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, who was shot dead on September 23, has sought police protection for himself and his kin claiming they were getting threats.
In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state DGP Rashmi Shukla and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Anna Shinde also alleged his son was killed in a conspiracy for political gains.

"My family and I have been receiving threats," Anna said in his letter, adding his lawyer Amit Katarnavre and the latter's family too have been receiving threats. Given the threats, all of them should be given police protection, Anna Shinde said in the letter. Akshay Shinde, 24, was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town in Thane district.

Akshay Shinde was shot dead after he snatched the gun of an API near Mumbra Bypass here and fired while being taken in a police vehicle as part of the probe into a case filed on the complaint of his former wife. Anna Shinde had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court claiming his son was killed in a fake encounter and had sought an HC-monitored probe into his death. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Kisan Kathore on Friday said Akshay Shinde's corpse must not be buried in Badlapur as it would attach a "stigma" to the town.

"People of Badlapur are good citizens and do not want this stigma attached to them. Our residents have no intention of allowing his burial here. Whatever has happened has happened, it should not define us," Kathore, MLA from Murbad in the district, told a regional news channel.

Read More

  1. Badlapur Rape Accused's Father Approaches Bombay High Court To Demand SIT Probe
  2. Badlapur Firing: Attempt To Murder Case Registered Against Akshay Shinde

Mumbai: The father of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, who was shot dead on September 23, has sought police protection for himself and his kin claiming they were getting threats.
In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state DGP Rashmi Shukla and Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Anna Shinde also alleged his son was killed in a conspiracy for political gains.

"My family and I have been receiving threats," Anna said in his letter, adding his lawyer Amit Katarnavre and the latter's family too have been receiving threats. Given the threats, all of them should be given police protection, Anna Shinde said in the letter. Akshay Shinde, 24, was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town in Thane district.

Akshay Shinde was shot dead after he snatched the gun of an API near Mumbra Bypass here and fired while being taken in a police vehicle as part of the probe into a case filed on the complaint of his former wife. Anna Shinde had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court claiming his son was killed in a fake encounter and had sought an HC-monitored probe into his death. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Kisan Kathore on Friday said Akshay Shinde's corpse must not be buried in Badlapur as it would attach a "stigma" to the town.

"People of Badlapur are good citizens and do not want this stigma attached to them. Our residents have no intention of allowing his burial here. Whatever has happened has happened, it should not define us," Kathore, MLA from Murbad in the district, told a regional news channel.

Read More

  1. Badlapur Rape Accused's Father Approaches Bombay High Court To Demand SIT Probe
  2. Badlapur Firing: Attempt To Murder Case Registered Against Akshay Shinde

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAHDEPUTY CM DEVENDRA FADNAVISACCUSED AKSHAY SHINDEBADLAPUR SEXUAL ASSAULT CASEBADLAPUR ACCUSED FATHER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.