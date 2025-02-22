Father Arranges Helicopter Farewell Ride To His Just-Married Daughter, Groom At Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Jhalawar: This wedding season, parents and relatives are coming out with innovative ideas to make the marriages of their loved ones memorable. They are using innovative ideas to hold the celebrations in a unique way. Some are choosing expensive hotels and costume designing while others are opting for destination marriages.

In this instance, the father of the bride came out with an unforgettable ceremony to bid the unique farewell to his just-married daughter. Sitaram Chaudhary, a businessman in the Jhalawar district, gave his daughter a royal farewell in a helicopter thereby making her wedding memorable. People gathered to see this unique farewell arranged for the bride and groom. There was a race among quests and visitors to capture this wonderful moment on their mobile phones. This unique farewell of the bride is now being discussed in the entire district.

Post-wedding farewell to daughter by helicopter. (ETV Bharat)

Sitaram Chaudhary, a resident of Arihant Nagar in Jhalawar, had arranged the marriage of his daughter Chandni with Ram, a resident of Vaishali Nagar Chitrakoot in Jaipur. Both the families completed all the marriage rituals at a private resort in Jhalawar on Thursday. During the traditional farewell, a helicopter was arranged at Kolana Airport in Jhalawar. The bride and groom were sent off in it.

Mangal Geet sang at farewell: The arrival of the helicopter at Kolana airstrip became a center of attraction for the people. On this occasion, the family members sang Mangal Geet at the airstrip itself. Later, the bride and groom were sent off in the helicopter. The bride's father Sitaram Chaudhary said that preparations were being made for a month to make his daughter's farewell unique.

Permission was taken from the Public Works Department, Fire Department and Police Administration to land the helicopter at Kolana airstrip. The businessman said that his daughter Chandni has studied in Jhalawar and the groom is from Jaipur.