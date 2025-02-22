ETV Bharat / bharat

Father Arranges Helicopter Farewell Ride To His Just-Married Daughter, Groom At Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Guests scrambled to capture on their mobile phones the ceremonial helicopter farewell given to the bride by a father in Jhalawar district.

Post-wedding farewell to daughter by helicopter.
Post-wedding farewell to daughter by helicopter. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

Updated : Feb 22, 2025, 5:59 PM IST

Jhalawar: This wedding season, parents and relatives are coming out with innovative ideas to make the marriages of their loved ones memorable. They are using innovative ideas to hold the celebrations in a unique way. Some are choosing expensive hotels and costume designing while others are opting for destination marriages.

In this instance, the father of the bride came out with an unforgettable ceremony to bid the unique farewell to his just-married daughter. Sitaram Chaudhary, a businessman in the Jhalawar district, gave his daughter a royal farewell in a helicopter thereby making her wedding memorable. People gathered to see this unique farewell arranged for the bride and groom. There was a race among quests and visitors to capture this wonderful moment on their mobile phones. This unique farewell of the bride is now being discussed in the entire district.

Post-wedding farewell to daughter by helicopter. (ETV Bharat)

Sitaram Chaudhary, a resident of Arihant Nagar in Jhalawar, had arranged the marriage of his daughter Chandni with Ram, a resident of Vaishali Nagar Chitrakoot in Jaipur. Both the families completed all the marriage rituals at a private resort in Jhalawar on Thursday. During the traditional farewell, a helicopter was arranged at Kolana Airport in Jhalawar. The bride and groom were sent off in it.

Mangal Geet sang at farewell: The arrival of the helicopter at Kolana airstrip became a center of attraction for the people. On this occasion, the family members sang Mangal Geet at the airstrip itself. Later, the bride and groom were sent off in the helicopter. The bride's father Sitaram Chaudhary said that preparations were being made for a month to make his daughter's farewell unique.

Permission was taken from the Public Works Department, Fire Department and Police Administration to land the helicopter at Kolana airstrip. The businessman said that his daughter Chandni has studied in Jhalawar and the groom is from Jaipur.

Read More

1. Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' To Be Probed Over Renovation Of 'Lavish' Bungalow: BJP

Jhalawar: This wedding season, parents and relatives are coming out with innovative ideas to make the marriages of their loved ones memorable. They are using innovative ideas to hold the celebrations in a unique way. Some are choosing expensive hotels and costume designing while others are opting for destination marriages.

In this instance, the father of the bride came out with an unforgettable ceremony to bid the unique farewell to his just-married daughter. Sitaram Chaudhary, a businessman in the Jhalawar district, gave his daughter a royal farewell in a helicopter thereby making her wedding memorable. People gathered to see this unique farewell arranged for the bride and groom. There was a race among quests and visitors to capture this wonderful moment on their mobile phones. This unique farewell of the bride is now being discussed in the entire district.

Post-wedding farewell to daughter by helicopter. (ETV Bharat)

Sitaram Chaudhary, a resident of Arihant Nagar in Jhalawar, had arranged the marriage of his daughter Chandni with Ram, a resident of Vaishali Nagar Chitrakoot in Jaipur. Both the families completed all the marriage rituals at a private resort in Jhalawar on Thursday. During the traditional farewell, a helicopter was arranged at Kolana Airport in Jhalawar. The bride and groom were sent off in it.

Mangal Geet sang at farewell: The arrival of the helicopter at Kolana airstrip became a center of attraction for the people. On this occasion, the family members sang Mangal Geet at the airstrip itself. Later, the bride and groom were sent off in the helicopter. The bride's father Sitaram Chaudhary said that preparations were being made for a month to make his daughter's farewell unique.

Permission was taken from the Public Works Department, Fire Department and Police Administration to land the helicopter at Kolana airstrip. The businessman said that his daughter Chandni has studied in Jhalawar and the groom is from Jaipur.

Read More

1. Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' To Be Probed Over Renovation Of 'Lavish' Bungalow: BJP

Last Updated : Feb 22, 2025, 5:59 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHANMEMORABLE WEDDINGFATHERHELICOPTER FAREWELLFATHER HELICOPTER FAREWELL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.