Father And Brother Held For Killing Woman Over Intercaste Relationship In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur

Tiruppur: In a shocking case of suspected honour killing near Palladam of Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, the body of a 22-year-old college student was exhumed following suspicions surrounding her death. The investigation confirmed that she was murdered, leading to the arrest of her father and brother.
The victim, Vidya, was a resident of a revenue area under Palladam and was studying at Coimbatore Government College. She lived with her father, Dhandapani, a daily wage laborer, her mother, Thangamani, and her brother Saravanan. According to reports, Vidya was in a relationship with a man of a different community from the Vijayapuram area in Tiruppur, which her family strongly opposed.
On March 30, her parents went to a nearby church for prayers, while her brother was also reportedly out. During this time, Vidya was found with a severe head injury. Saravanan, upon returning home, raised an alarm, claiming that a steel object had accidentally fallen on her, causing the fatal injury. Neighbors alerted emergency services, which rushed Vidhya to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.
Meanwhile, instead of informing the police, the family buried her at a local cemetery. However, suspicions grew when Baruvai Village Administrative Officer Poongodi reported the incident to the Kamanayakkanpalayam Police, urging an investigation into the nature of death.
Acting on the complaint, police, along with forensic experts from the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, exhumed the body for an autopsy, which revealed severe head injuries, raising doubts about the family's claim of an accidental death. Following this, Dhandapani and Saravanan were taken into custody for questioning.
Subsequent investigations revealed that Saravanan had allegedly murdered Vidya due to her relationship with a man from a different community, making it a suspected case of honor killing.
The case has sent shockwaves across Tiruppur, sparking discussions about caste-based violence and honour crimes. The police have confirmed that a detailed forensic report will provide conclusive evidence, but the preliminary findings point to murder.
Dhandapani and Saravanan have been arrested, and further investigations are underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the young woman's tragic end.
