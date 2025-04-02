ETV Bharat / bharat

Father And Brother Held For Killing Woman Over Intercaste Relationship In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur

Tiruppur: In a shocking case of suspected honour killing near Palladam of Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, the body of a 22-year-old college student was exhumed following suspicions surrounding her death. The investigation confirmed that she was murdered, leading to the arrest of her father and brother.

The victim, Vidya, was a resident of a revenue area under Palladam and was studying at Coimbatore Government College. She lived with her father, Dhandapani, a daily wage laborer, her mother, Thangamani, and her brother Saravanan. According to reports, Vidya was in a relationship with a man of a different community from the Vijayapuram area in Tiruppur, which her family strongly opposed.

On March 30, her parents went to a nearby church for prayers, while her brother was also reportedly out. During this time, Vidya was found with a severe head injury. Saravanan, upon returning home, raised an alarm, claiming that a steel object had accidentally fallen on her, causing the fatal injury. Neighbors alerted emergency services, which rushed Vidhya to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, instead of informing the police, the family buried her at a local cemetery. However, suspicions grew when Baruvai Village Administrative Officer Poongodi reported the incident to the Kamanayakkanpalayam Police, urging an investigation into the nature of death.