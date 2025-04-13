Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait Threatens Agitation Over Triple Murder In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

Fatehpur: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday threatened to launch an agitation in case police fail to take action in the triple murder case here in Uttar Pradesh.

Tikait today met the family of the deceased in the Akhri village of the Hathgaon Police Station area and assured them of all possible support. A large group of farmers also joined him in the village.

Triple murder incident

On Tuesday, the district vice president of the BKU (Tikait group), Vinod Singh alias Pappu, his son Abhay, and his younger brother Anoop Singh were killed while they were travelling on a bike. The attackers, who were riding a tractor, opened fire and killed all three on the spot. Following the incident, tension spread in the village, and residents protested against the police.

The next day, police claimed to have arrested the two main accused in the triple murder case after an encounter near Barkatpur on the Premnagar-Budhwan road in Uttar Pradesh. The arrested men, Piyush Singh and Sajjan Singh, were injured during the crossfire and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Both were shot in the leg.

About police action

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhawal Jaiswal also suspended Hathgaon Police Station in-charge Niket Bhardwaj and area in-charge sub-inspector Ravindra Singh on April 12, and a heavy police force was deployed in the area to maintain peace.

Jaiswal confirmed that six people were named in the FIR, including former village head Munnu Singh. Ten police teams were formed to catch the accused. While checking vehicles near Badluwapur turn in the Khaga Kotwali area, police tried to stop a suspicious Scorpio car. The men inside fired at the officers. In the exchange of fire, both Piyush and Sajjan were injured and captured. Weapons, a car, and mobile phones were recovered from them.

All six accused named in the FIR are now in police custody. Meanwhile, BSP leader Mayawati commented on social media, saying, “Crimes like this show how common oppression and injustice have become in UP. The government must act strongly, and the victims must get timely justice.

Tikait demands strict punishment.

Meanwhile, Tikait demanded strict punishment for the culprits and proper safety and compensation for the victim’s family. “I have talked to the officials and told them that they should get security, children should get a good education, and the woman of the house should get a job,” he said.

“There should be a probe into who is protecting the accused of this triple murder. Whether it is an MLA or an MP, the people who are not going to meet the family, the accused may be getting protection from them,” Tikait said.

He claimed that at least 15 people saw the murderers, but only two people came forward to testify. “This means that there is an atmosphere of fear in this area. If the family does not get justice, then a protest will be held. The administration has until May 17 to act,” the BKU leader warned.

‘Farmers' meeting on May 8’

Earlier in the day, the BKU leader was stopped at Prayagraj, where he expressed displeasure over alleged deteriorating law and order and increasing criminal incidents, including gang rapes.

Speaking to the media, he announced that a farmers' meeting would be held in Prayagraj on May 8 on the issue of alleged irregularities in land acquisition.

He said that land acquisition is a big issue in the country. “Land is being snatched in the name of land acquisition. Under a conspiracy in tehsils, the land is being registered in the names of different people so that people keep fighting with each other,” he alleged.