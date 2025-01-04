'Centre Doesn't Want Farmers' Protest at Khanori Border to End': Rakesh Tikait

Fatehabad: Farmers leader Rakesh Tikait, who spoke in the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Fatehabad, Haryana, on Saturday said that the Government of India is indirectly taking a benefit out of the ongoing farmers' protest at the Khanori border. He said that the Punjab government is suffering a lot due to this protest as the Sikh community is upset due to the closure of roads. This is why the central government does not want the protest at the Khanori border to end now, he said.

Rakesh Tikait said that this time when the farmers march towards Delhi, instead of surrounding the national capital from the inside, KMP Expressway will be surrounded so that the city can be jammed from all sides. He said that the farmers are being cheated by the government in the name of MSP. At present, the panchayat of the United Kisan Morcha will continue to be held at various places, he said, adding that when the march takes place, the farmers will be called.

'Farmers will march towards Delhi': In this Mahapanchayat, Rakesh Tikait said that as of now, the time for the farmers' march has not been fixed. However, the farmers' panchayat will continue. He said that the Haryana government talks about giving MSP on those crops which are not even produced here.

Tikait said that the farmers are protesting in different ways and there are around 700 farmers' organizations in India. He said that all the farmers' organizations will be seen taking part in the protest march.