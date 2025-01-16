Fatehabad Court Sends Man To The Gallows For Decapitating Differently-Abled Brother

Fatehabad: The district court in Fatehabad has awarded a death sentence along with a Rs 35,000 fine to a person guilty of killing his differently-abled brother.

On June 18, 2020, the accused, Ashok, had decapitated his brother, Deepak, and roamed with the severed head for about one-and-a-half-hour before disposing it into a canal. Considering the case a rarest of rare crimes, Judge Deepak Aagarwal awarded the capital punishment.

During the investigation, the police recovered the head and other items a case was registered against the accused under sections 457, 506, 302 and 201 of the IPC, as the incident happened before July 1, 2024, when the three new criminal laws came into effect.

Public Prosecutor Arun Kumar said Sushma Devi, wife of Manjit Singh, of Sangrur, Punjab, had recorded a statement that her brother Ashok had killed her younger brother, Deepak (40), by severing his head from the torso. In her complaint to the police, Sushma said she had five siblings of whom two brothers died. Deepak, a divorcee and differently-abled, lived with his mother near Gogamedi in Tohana. Their mother got the house registered in Deepak's name a decade ago. Ashok was upset with this and had threatened to kill Deepak several times.

"Surjeet of Dangra village was the brother-in-law of Deepak. On June 18, 2020, Surjeet called Sushma and told her that on June 17, Ashok went to Deepak's house. Both drank liquor and were chatting. Meanwhile, Surjeet left both of them and went to his house. In the morning, when Surjeet came to meet Deepak, he found the door closed and got no response from inside. Sushma reached the spot with her husband and informed the police. When the door was broken, they found Deepak's decapitated body in the verandah," the complaint said.