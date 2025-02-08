What Is Fate of Cases Filed By AAP In SC After BJP Forms Govt In Delhi

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday scripted an impressive election victory in the Delhi assembly polls, ending the 10-year reign of the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital. The AAP-ruled Delhi government had been involved in multiple litigations with Delhi's lieutenant governor (L-G) in the Supreme Court. It is unknown how these cases will pan out after the BJP forms government in Delhi.

The AAP had challenged central law, which it claimed took away “services” from the control of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Delhi government had told the Supreme Court that the law was creating hindrances on the state's administration at a ground level. On May 11, 2023, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that it is ideal to hold that a democratically elected Delhi government should have control over its officers and that the LG is bound by the advice of the elected government in everything other than public order, police, and land.

The Centre on May 19, 2023, brought an ordinance to set up a permanent authority known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority, whose chairperson will be Delhi chief minister along with the chief secretary, Delhi, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi to make recommendations to the Delhi LG regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters. However, in case of a difference of opinion, the decision of the LG should be final.

In July 2023, the apex court referred the Delhi government's petition challenging the Government of National Capital Territory (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 (now Act) to a five-judge constitution bench. The Ordinance was replaced by the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Act 2023 passed by the Parliament in August 2023.

The AAP government claimed that the Centre had overturned the judgment of the apex court. The matter is still pending in the apex court.

In April 2023, the Delhi government moved the apex court on the issue of the appointment of the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). Another petition was filed against the LG's approval with riders to send government school teachers to Finland for training. Another case is in connection with the contempt proceedings against the Delhi Development Authority for illegal tree felling in the Ridge area, where the L-G’s role is under the scanner.

In December 2023, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi L-G’s office and others on a plea by the AAP government for the release of funds for its ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme. The scheme provides free treatment to accident victims. During the hearing, the apex court remarked, “We don’t understand this, one wing of the government is fighting with another wing of the government”.

In July 2023, the AAP government moved the Supreme Court to challenge the National Green Tribunal order appointing the LG as the head of a high-level committee on Yamuna River pollution. The Delhi government sought directions to set aside the NGT order saying that it was unconstitutional and violative of the two successive constitution bench decisions. The apex court had put on hold the order passed by the NGT.

On December 14, 2023, the Supreme Court declined to entertain the Delhi government’s plea against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s decision to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers working as marshals in DTC buses.

On April 1, 2024, the Supreme Court sought a response from Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Finance) on a plea filed by the Delhi government claiming that the official was not releasing funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The Delhi L-G, who was made a respondent in the matter, told the apex court that he has nothing to do with the release of funds for the DJB and the funds are to be released by the Finance Department, which is under the Delhi government.