Farrukhabad Youth Ends Life; Blames Police, In-Laws In Suicide Note

Farrukhabad: A 25-year-old youth has died by suicide in the Gutasi village under the Maudarwaja police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Monday, blaming police and in-laws in the suicide note. He has been identified as Dilip Kumar, son of Ram Rais.

ASP Dr Sanjay Singh, who inspected the spot with a team, said the deceased wrote a suicide note on his pant accusing five people, including two constables — Yashwant Yadav and Mahesh Upadhyay — of torture and demanding Rs 50,000 based on the complaint of his wife. "He has accused two constables of beating him up and forcing him to settle the matter by taking money. Police have registered a case against five people, including the two constables of Hathiapur police post, Dilip's father-in-law Banwari Lal, brother-in-laws Raju and Rajnesh Rajput. The Superintendent of Police has sent both the accused constables to the line," Singh said.

In his complaint to the Maudarwaja police station, Ram said Dilip had a dispute with his wife, Neeraj. She complained to the police about assault, and Dilip was called to the Hathiapur outpost, where the constable demanded Rs 50,000 for settling the matter. His in-laws were also present there. Finally, constable Mukesh took Rs 40,000 and resolved the matter. Soon after returning home, Dilip ended his life and left a suicide note naming five people, he said.

BJP MP Mueksh Rajput and his nephew Rahul Rajput visited the grieving family. He said the family didn't allow the police to collect Dilip's body for autopsy and created a ruckus. Later, a case was registered against five people.