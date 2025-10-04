Farooq Abdullah Recuperating After Hospitalisation In Jammu and Kashmir
Farooq Abdullah is a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and the chief of the National Conference
Published : October 4, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST
Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has been recuperating after suffering from abdominal infection, said a senior party leader on Saturday.
The former three-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been admitted to a leading private hospital in Srinagar for the last few days, the leader said. According to the leader, Abdullah is expected to be given discharge from the hospital tomorrow as his health has improved
Abdullah also served as the Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy from 2009 to 2014, when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government under the leadership of late Dr Manmohan Singh was in power in the country.
The 87-year-old is the father of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the former Member of Parliament, who represented the Srinagar constituency. He is the lead candidate for the National Conference in the coming Rajya Sabha polls. The party has not officially declared the nominations yet, but it is to be decided by him in the working committee meeting.
Earlier, he addressed the presser at the party headquarters on the Ladakh unrest where four people were killed. Abdullah had urged New Delhi to initiate talks as the void can be exploited in the Union Territory bordering China.
