Farooq Abdullah Recuperating After Hospitalisation In Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has been recuperating after suffering from abdominal infection, said a senior party leader on Saturday.

The former three-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been admitted to a leading private hospital in Srinagar for the last few days, the leader said. According to the leader, Abdullah is expected to be given discharge from the hospital tomorrow as his health has improved

Abdullah also served as the Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy from 2009 to 2014, when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government under the leadership of late Dr Manmohan Singh was in power in the country.