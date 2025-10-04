ETV Bharat / bharat

Farooq Abdullah Recuperating After Hospitalisation In Jammu and Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah is a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and the chief of the National Conference

Farooq Abdullah
File photo of Farooq Abdullah (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has been recuperating after suffering from abdominal infection, said a senior party leader on Saturday.

The former three-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been admitted to a leading private hospital in Srinagar for the last few days, the leader said. According to the leader, Abdullah is expected to be given discharge from the hospital tomorrow as his health has improved

Abdullah also served as the Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy from 2009 to 2014, when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government under the leadership of late Dr Manmohan Singh was in power in the country.

The 87-year-old is the father of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the former Member of Parliament, who represented the Srinagar constituency. He is the lead candidate for the National Conference in the coming Rajya Sabha polls. The party has not officially declared the nominations yet, but it is to be decided by him in the working committee meeting.

Earlier, he addressed the presser at the party headquarters on the Ladakh unrest where four people were killed. Abdullah had urged New Delhi to initiate talks as the void can be exploited in the Union Territory bordering China.

Read More

Race Heats Up Within National Conference As Rajya Sabha Polls Near In Jammu Kashmir

China Border Worries Farooq Abdullah Amid Ladakh Unrest; Urges Centre To Act Swiftly

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIROMAR ABDULLAHFAROOQ ABDULLAHNATIONAL CONFERENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kaithal Farmer Transforms Lives Through Natural Farming

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Sweet And Healthy: MP Biodiversity Board Develops 13 Unique Varieties Of Medicinal Honey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.