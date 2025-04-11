Farooq Abdullah Praises Modi Government For Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition, Criticizes Unfulfilled Black Money Promise

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Friday lauded the Narendra Modi-led government for securing the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana from the United States.

The 64-year-old’s extradition a day ago is seen as a big diplomatic feat for India after a protracted legal battle following the attack, which killed 166 people and wounded 300, shaking India’s financial capital.

“My congratulations that at least they brought someone back,” said Abdullah. But in the same breath, he took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for not being able to fulfil its election vow of bringing back money stashed in safe havens abroad.

“They (the Centre) were also going to bring back the black money and give Rs 15 lakhs to everyone. What happened to that?”

Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

He has been taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days and will face detailed questions to unravel the conspiracy behind the deadly attack. The agency will verify and ascertain the already available information with the agency related to the 26/11 attack.