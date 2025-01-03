Farmers Want Direct Talks With Centre, Refused To Meet Supreme Court-Appointed Panel

Panchkula: The organisations spearheading the farmers’ protest against the government refused to meet with the Supreme Court-appointed committee on Friday, impeding the court's efforts to mediate peace. Farmers have instead demanded direct negotiations with the central government.
Taking cognisance of the farmers’ protest and hunger strike by their leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the apex court constituted a high-power committee to talk to them and find a solution. However, the farmers' organisations refused to participate in the meeting proposed in Panchkula on Saturday, which led to its postponement.
Farmers refuse to accept conditions
“This is not a matter of the courts. Our demand is from the central government, and the government itself should come forward for talks,” said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is also the coordinator of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) as well as the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC).
He alleged that the meeting was called to create division among the farmers and that the committee had already presented its recommendations before the Supreme Court.
Pandher alleged that the committee had put forth some rules and laid some conditions, which is why farmers decided not to meet.
Mahapanchayat on Saturday at Khanauri border
The farmer leader said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told them that the central government had offered to provide paramilitary forces and air ambulances to take Dallewal away, but the farmers didn’t agree, saying that Dallewal would not take any kind of medical facility.
This comes as the preparations have been finalised for the Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held on Saturday (January 4) at the Khanauri border, in which more than two lakh farmers from across the country are expected to participate.
Jagjit Dallewal's appeal for participation
Farmer leader Dallewal's hunger strike continues at the Khanauri border and entered the 39th day on Friday while his condition remains critical.
Meanwhile, he released a video and appealed to the farmers to reach the Khanauri border on Saturday. Earlier on Thursday, a hearing was held in the Supreme Court regarding the farmers' movement. During the hearing, the court took a tough stand on the Punjab government.
Supreme Court hearing on Thursday
The SC said that efforts are being made to deliberately worsen the condition of farmer leader Dallewal.
On the other hand, Punjab CM Mann said, they were following the court's orders. "50 doctors have been deployed to take care of Dallewal. A temporary hospital has been built near the protest site. Our officials are constantly meeting the farmers. The Centre should give up its stubborn attitude and talk to the farmers,” he said.
