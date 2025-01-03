ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Want Direct Talks With Centre, Refused To Meet Supreme Court-Appointed Panel

Panchkula: The organisations spearheading the farmers’ protest against the government refused to meet with the Supreme Court-appointed committee on Friday, impeding the court's efforts to mediate peace. Farmers have instead demanded direct negotiations with the central government.

Taking cognisance of the farmers’ protest and hunger strike by their leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the apex court constituted a high-power committee to talk to them and find a solution. However, the farmers' organisations refused to participate in the meeting proposed in Panchkula on Saturday, which led to its postponement.

Farmers refuse to accept conditions

“This is not a matter of the courts. Our demand is from the central government, and the government itself should come forward for talks,” said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is also the coordinator of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) as well as the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC).

He alleged that the meeting was called to create division among the farmers and that the committee had already presented its recommendations before the Supreme Court.

Pandher alleged that the committee had put forth some rules and laid some conditions, which is why farmers decided not to meet.

Mahapanchayat on Saturday at Khanauri border

The farmer leader said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann told them that the central government had offered to provide paramilitary forces and air ambulances to take Dallewal away, but the farmers didn’t agree, saying that Dallewal would not take any kind of medical facility.