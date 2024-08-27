Farmers' Unions Demand Apology From Kangana Ranaut Over 'Derogatory' Remarks On Farm Agitation

New Delhi: A day after the BJP distanced itself from its MP and actor Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on farmers' agitation, several Farmers' Unions on Tuesday demanded an apology from her. Condemning her remarks, the unions called it “derogatory and factually incorrect”. They also called Kangana “a habitual abuser of farmers”.
Infuriated over her remarks, Amarjeet Singh Mohri, president of BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) told ETV Bharat, “This kind of statement damages the social fabric and try to destroy the image of socially active people, who work on grass root level, to finish their credibility.”
Echoing a similar sentiment, Dharmendra Malik, a member of BKU (Non-Political), told ETV Bharat, “Kangana Ranaut makes such types of statements to hog the limelight quite often. It is the party’s responsibility to control this kind of comments otherwise it will affect the party's prospects in upcoming state elections.”
Notably, the BJP on Monday distanced itself from Kangana’s controversial comments on the farmers’ protest and it is reported that the party's high command has directed her to not make such statements in future.
This response came after BJP MP Kangana shared a video of an interview, reposted on social media X, in which she alleged that a Bangladesh-like situation could have occurred if the top leadership was not strong enough.
Taking note of her comments, Samyukt Kisan Morcha termed Ranaut’s comments ‘derogatory and factually incorrect’.
The SKM advised Ranaut to try to learn the history and politics of the farmers’ movement in India before terming it as anti-national. SKM also demanded that BJP MP Ranaut immediately issue an unconditional apology to the farmers for her inappropriate and incorrect statements.
Another farmer leader Guramneet Mangat told ETV Bharat, “Kangana Ranaut is just trying to gain name and fame by making controversial statements. Now, her party has distanced itself from her remarks, which shows that she was trying to do this for publicity."
Responding to Ranaut’s comment against protesting farmers, Varinder Singh Batth, District Youth President, BKU, Bijnor, told ETV Bharat, “We are demanding strict action against Ranaut, who has made remarks against several agitating farmers. She did this because of publicity for her upcoming movie.”
