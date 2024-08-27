ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers' Unions Demand Apology From Kangana Ranaut Over 'Derogatory' Remarks On Farm Agitation

New Delhi: A day after the BJP distanced itself from its MP and actor Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on farmers' agitation, several Farmers' Unions on Tuesday demanded an apology from her. Condemning her remarks, the unions called it “derogatory and factually incorrect”. They also called Kangana “a habitual abuser of farmers”.

Infuriated over her remarks, Amarjeet Singh Mohri, president of BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) told ETV Bharat, “This kind of statement damages the social fabric and try to destroy the image of socially active people, who work on grass root level, to finish their credibility.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Dharmendra Malik, a member of BKU (Non-Political), told ETV Bharat, “Kangana Ranaut makes such types of statements to hog the limelight quite often. It is the party’s responsibility to control this kind of comments otherwise it will affect the party's prospects in upcoming state elections.”

Notably, the BJP on Monday distanced itself from Kangana’s controversial comments on the farmers’ protest and it is reported that the party's high command has directed her to not make such statements in future.

This response came after BJP MP Kangana shared a video of an interview, reposted on social media X, in which she alleged that a Bangladesh-like situation could have occurred if the top leadership was not strong enough.