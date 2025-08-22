Farmers To Surround Delhi Again, Mahapanchayat At Jantar Mantar On August 25: Know The Details

Bathinda: Farmers are once again gearing up for a massive march toward Delhi, nearly four years after the government repealed the controversial farm laws following widespread protests.

They have called for a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar on August 25 to press for their demands, particularly a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) and other unfulfilled promises.

According to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political), they are inviting farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states to join the Mahapanchayat. “This time trains, not tractor-trolleys, will bring thousands to Delhi, where the Morcha has arranged food and shelter,” as per a statement.

Resham Singh, leader of a splinter farmers’ group, Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur, said that the central government accepted many demands during the farmers’ agitation, but they are not being implemented. “This Mahapanchayat will show that farmers across the country remain united,” he said.

Leading farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, said the rally towards Delhi’s Jantar Mantar would be peaceful but strong. “The fight for the MSP Guarantee Act is not over yet. This is not just Punjab’s struggle; it belongs to farmers across India,” he said.

The main demand, per Dallewal, is the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, which include MSP based on cost-plus formulas. “This fight is not for one day, but for the rights of farmers. The biggest reason for farmer suicides is the lack of the MSP Act. Farmers forced to sell their crops at low prices are forced to embrace death,” he said.

To recall, farmers held a year-long protest on Delhi’s borders until the government repealed three farm laws and promised to address other concerns. However, farmer leaders now accuse the government of “failing to fulfil promises”. “The August 25 Mahapanchayat will be a ‘wake-up call’ for policymakers,” they said.