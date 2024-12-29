ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Throw Ball In Centre's Court Over Leader Jagjit Dallewal's 'Fast-Unto-Death' Protest

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, right, visits farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Khanauri border for over a month, in Sangrur district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. ( PTI )

Chandigarh: With Jagjit Singh Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike entering its 34th day on Sunday, farmer leaders at Khanauri said they have been following the Gandhian way to continue their protest, and it is up to the government to decide whether it wants to use force to evict their senior leader.

Their statement comes amid the Supreme Court’s strong criticism of the Punjab government for not shifting Dallewal to a hospital.

The farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border to press the Centre for several demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Speaking to reporters at the Khanauri border protest site, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, "We want to make it clear that the Centre, right from day one, has been trying to defame and suppress our agitation." He said a narrative is being built that farmers are stubborn. "Whereas it is the Centre that is adopting such an attitude, not listening to us and not paying any attention to farmers' demands." "We are continuing our agitation by adopting Gandhian principles. Our agitations have proven that, despite enduring so much due to the government's oppression, we have continued to protest in a Gandhian manner," he said.

"We are following these principles. Now, it is up to the government and constitutional bodies to decide whether they want to use force to evict Dallewal ji," Kohar added.

He further said the farmers wanted to make it clear that whatever situation arises, the responsibility will lie with the Centre and constitutional bodies.

"We also want to appeal to the people of the country that the agitation seeking a guarantee for MSP has reached a decisive stage. We are on the threshold of victory... We must take a strong stand. Dallewal has put his life at stake," he said.

Kohar said it was up to the people of the country to decide whether to stay at home or be present in large numbers at the Khanauri Morcha in support of Dallewal.

SKM (Non-political) leader Kaka Singh Kotra said the government can try to evict Dallewal from the current protest site and their unions are appealing to Punjabis to reach Khanauri in maximum numbers.

He also said Dallewal has made it clear that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the sake of farmers in this country.

Meanwhile, farmers, on a warpath against the Centre, called for a "kisan mahapanchayat" at the Khanauri protest site on January 4.