ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Stop Doctors From Checking Dallewal's Health Condition

On December 13, the farmers' agitation will complete 10 months and on December 14, the third batch of about 101 farmers will march towards Delhi.

A file photo of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal
A file photo of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 42 minutes ago

Khanauri Border: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a hunger strike over a bunch of demands that entered the 16th day on Wednesday, refused to allow a medical team to examine his health condition saying, "We don't trust the government".

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra said no medical report of Dallewal has been shared by the government medical team with them. "We asked them to present the medical reports of the tests done earlier," he said.

Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, another farmer leader, said in support of Dallewal's fast to death, all the countrymen should not cook dinner on December 12 and share a photo of it with the family with the hashtag #WeSupportJagjeetSinghDallewal on social media.

On December 13 the agitation will complete 10 months and in such a situation, there will be a big gathering. On the next day on December 14, the third batch of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi.

"If you come like this, the police will welcome you like this. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu is saying that you are welcome to come to Delhi on foot. But at the same time, the government has increased the force on the Khanauri and Dabwali borders. The statements of BJP central leaders and the leaders of Haryana do not match. So who should we talk to and from whom should we get permission to go to Delhi? Farmers are being treated like enemies," he said.

Also Read:

  1. Amendment To Act To Deal With Hoax Callers Under Inter-Ministerial Consultation: Aviation Minister
  2. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin In Kerala To Attend Vaikom Centenary

Khanauri Border: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a hunger strike over a bunch of demands that entered the 16th day on Wednesday, refused to allow a medical team to examine his health condition saying, "We don't trust the government".

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra said no medical report of Dallewal has been shared by the government medical team with them. "We asked them to present the medical reports of the tests done earlier," he said.

Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, another farmer leader, said in support of Dallewal's fast to death, all the countrymen should not cook dinner on December 12 and share a photo of it with the family with the hashtag #WeSupportJagjeetSinghDallewal on social media.

On December 13 the agitation will complete 10 months and in such a situation, there will be a big gathering. On the next day on December 14, the third batch of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi.

"If you come like this, the police will welcome you like this. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu is saying that you are welcome to come to Delhi on foot. But at the same time, the government has increased the force on the Khanauri and Dabwali borders. The statements of BJP central leaders and the leaders of Haryana do not match. So who should we talk to and from whom should we get permission to go to Delhi? Farmers are being treated like enemies," he said.

Also Read:

  1. Amendment To Act To Deal With Hoax Callers Under Inter-Ministerial Consultation: Aviation Minister
  2. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin In Kerala To Attend Vaikom Centenary

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAGJIT SINGH DALLEWALHUNGER STRIKEUNION MINISTER BITTUINDIAN GOVTFARMERS PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.