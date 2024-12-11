Farmers Stop Doctors From Checking Dallewal's Health Condition

Khanauri Border: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a hunger strike over a bunch of demands that entered the 16th day on Wednesday, refused to allow a medical team to examine his health condition saying, "We don't trust the government".

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra said no medical report of Dallewal has been shared by the government medical team with them. "We asked them to present the medical reports of the tests done earlier," he said.

Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, another farmer leader, said in support of Dallewal's fast to death, all the countrymen should not cook dinner on December 12 and share a photo of it with the family with the hashtag #WeSupportJagjeetSinghDallewal on social media.

On December 13 the agitation will complete 10 months and in such a situation, there will be a big gathering. On the next day on December 14, the third batch of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi.

"If you come like this, the police will welcome you like this. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu is saying that you are welcome to come to Delhi on foot. But at the same time, the government has increased the force on the Khanauri and Dabwali borders. The statements of BJP central leaders and the leaders of Haryana do not match. So who should we talk to and from whom should we get permission to go to Delhi? Farmers are being treated like enemies," he said.