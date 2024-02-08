Farmers Stage Protest March Towards Parliament From Delhi-Noida Chilla Border

New Delhi: Farmers demanding developed plots from the government in the city and in Greater Noida scaled up their protest and marched towards the Parliament on Thursday. The farmers marched towards the Parliament from the Delhi-Noida Chilla border over their various demands, including a hike in compensation.

Under the banners of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, farmers on Thursday gathered outside the NTCP office in Noida Sector 24 and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority's office, demanding 10 per cent of abadi land.

The farmers demand that 10 per cent of abadi plots or their equivalent compensation be given to them in lieu of land acquired from them for development projects. Speaking about the protest march, a farmer said, "Nobody listens to us, what should we do. It seems that we have been protesting for over 5 years now. We will take what is in our rights. We are not asking for anything extra, we are asking for what has already been passed. It is our right for the 10 per cent of abadi land.

In view of the farmers' protest march, security had been stepped up at the Delhi-Noida and Chilla borders earlier in the day. According to a police official, Section 144 has been imposed, and all the borders have been sealed for 24 hours. Heavy security has been deployed at all borders. Noida DIG, Additional CP (L&O), Shivhari Meena spoke about the protest and said, Section 144 has been imposed & all the borders have been sealed for 24 hours.

Heavy security deployment at all the borders. Arrangements have been made so that the people do not face any trouble. Security has been heightened. We are in talks with the farmers. All the vehicles are being checked. Earlier in December 2023, farmers held a mahapanchayat at the Noida Authority office.

Farmers have persistently sought 10 per cent abadi plots or equivalent compensation for the land acquired from them since 1997. Their ongoing protest dates back to 2019, and in 2020-21, they staged a prolonged sit-in at the Authority office. Consequently, in January 2021, the Authority sent a letter to the government in line with the farmers' demands. Reminders were sent in March and October 2022 and in March 2023.

The Greater Noida Authority in December 2023 had approved 10 per cent residential plots for farmers on developed land. Officials had then said they would further seek the state government's approval.