Farmers Share Key Measures To Deal With Climate Change Challenges

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In an aim to enhance modern skills among farmers to deal with climate change challenges, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) have shared crucial key measures with farmers of Aligarh and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, Bhiwani and Rohtak in Haryana regarding improved practices for Kharif crops to adopt Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technology to reduce water use, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and supports timely sowing under delayed monsoon conditions.

Highlighting the benefits of DSR technology, Dr RS Bana, Senior Scientists, ICAR-IARI told ETV Bharat, "This technology saves directly 25-30 per cent of water during the sowing of rice. If we talk about financial benefits, it saves Rs 6,000 to 7,000 per farmer (it varies as per farm size) during preparation of sowing or seeding."

"It is a great help to maintain and save our environment by reducing 30 per cent of water use through the DSR method. Farmers are now adopting this technology in various states. In states like Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, the number of farmers has gradually increased who are adopting the DSR method."

"This technology is different from the traditional method of sowing rice so farmers have to follow some set process to get more products by using it. The farmers are advised to sow near June 15 and leave it for the next 18-20 days without the water supply, after that one time irrigate the field then spray herbicide (20 gram for two and half acres area) within 4-5 days,” Bana pointed out.

Sanjeev Kumar Premi, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, "DSR technology is very helpful for farmers as it saves us from dependency on labourers during the sowing and cutting of the crops. We save almost 60 per cent of the cost of labour by using the DSR method. In this technology, we use machines for sowing and cutting which automatically reduce manpower in the field."

Amarpal, another farmer from Uttar Pradesh, said, "We have been using the DSR method for the last two-three years so it helps us to save extra cost on electricity because of less use of tubewell for irrigation water."

ICAR-IARI held skill programs in the districts of Aligarh and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and Bhiwani and Rohtak in Haryana. The aim of interaction was to enhance climate resilience among farmers through advanced and sustainable agricultural technologies, in addition to disseminate improved practices for the kharif crops and management of natural resources.

Another farmer from Haryana, Pooja Sharma told ETV Bharat, "I work as value addition in farm produce with the women farmers. As per my view, DSR technology helps to increase our ground level water table because in this method very less water is used in sowing."