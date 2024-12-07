ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Seek Cheaper Credit, Lower Taxes, Doubling PM-KISAN Amount In Pre-Budget Meet With FM

New Delhi: Farmer representatives and agricultural stakeholders urged the government to provide cheaper long-term credit, implement lower taxes, and double the PM-KISAN income support during a comprehensive pre-budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. The two-hour meeting saw a detailed discussion of proposals, aimed at addressing multiple challenges in the agricultural sector, with key demands focusing on financial relief, market reforms, and strategic investments.

Bharat Krishak Samaj Chairman Ajay Vir Jakhar emphasised the need for targeted interventions to boost agricultural productivity and farmer welfare. Primary demands included reducing interest rates on agricultural loans to as low as 1 per cent and increasing the annual PM-KISAN instalment from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000.

Farmers' bodies also strongly advocated for zero-premium crop insurance for small farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Taxation reforms were a critical component of the proposals, with stakeholders calling for GST exemptions on agricultural machinery, fertilisers, seeds, and medicines. PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry requested a reduction of pesticide GST from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

Jakhar proposed a targeted investment strategy of Rs 1,000 crore annually for eight years, focusing on specific crops like chickpeas, soybeans, and mustard to enhance national agricultural productivity. This approach aims to strategically enhance crop yields, reduce import dependence, and improve national nutritional security, he told PTI after the meeting.