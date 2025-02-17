Farmers-Scientists Interactions On Important Issues To Be Held At Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela From February 22-24

New Delhi: Thousands of farmers will be benefited from technical sessions and farmers-scientist interactions on important issues including Climate Resilient Agriculture at Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela which will be held in New Delhi from February 22-24.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute is going to hold the 'Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela' and this year’s theme is 'Unnat Krishi-Viksit Bharat'.

Dr CH Srinivasa Rao, Director, IARI said, "The main attractions of the PKVM this year will be live demonstrations of the new varieties and technologies developed by IARI, Exhibitions on promising technologies, products and services of IARI as well as ICAR Institutes, Agricultural Universities, KVKs, FPOs, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and public and private companies."

"Technical Sessions and Farmers-Scientists interactions on important issues including Climate Resilient Agriculture, Crop Diversification, Digital Agriculture, Entrepreneurship Development of Youth and Women, Agricultural Marketing, Farmers Organisations and Start-ups, and Farmers’ Innovation will be held," Rao said.

As per IARI, striving towards the attainment of goals of crop diversification for economic as well as ecological benefits, the Institute has standardised Integrated Farming System Models (IFS). Integrated farming system model of 1.0 ha area for small farmers involving crops, dairy, fishery, duckery, biogas plant, fruit trees and agro-forestry developed by ICAR-IARI has the potential to generate net returns up to Rs 3,79,000/ha/year with an employment generation of 628 man-days. Similarly, the Integrated Farming System Model of 0.4 ha area for marginal farm holders integrating polyhouse culture, mushroom cultivation along with crop and horticulture enterprises has the potential to generate net income of Rs 1,75,650/acre/year.

To promote vegetable cultivation, IARI has developed 268 improved vegetable varieties in 48 vegetable crops comprising 41 hybrids and 227 varieties. IARI has developed nutritionally superior varieties in carrot (Pusa Prateek, Pusa Rudhira, Pusa Asita), okra (Pusa Lal Bhindi-1), Indian bean (Pusa Lal Sem), broccoli (Pusa Purple Broccoli-1) and Vitamin C rich spinach variety (Pusa Vilayati Palak) to address the issue of malnutrition. Yellow vein mosaic virus (YVMV) resistant and Enation leaf curl virus ELCV tolerant okra varieties (Pusa Bhindi-5 and DOH-1) were released to minimise the application of pesticides use and reduction in cost of cultivation, he added.

According to data, the production of quality seeds has increased more than four times since 2018-19 (239.861 tons) to 975.478 tons in 2023-24. The nutritious food products developed by the Division of Biochemistry are Divine Dough which is pearl millet flour with richness of quality protein, resistant starch, fibre and micronutrients like Fe and Zn. Pearly Loaf is a gluten-free bread pre-mix made entirely from whole pearl millet, offering a nutritious alternative to wheat-based bread. With a low glycemic index (pGI 68-69 per cent), it supports blood sugar management while being rich in fibre, essential minerals, and bioactive compounds.

Six varieties and one hybrid in brinjal, three varieties in onion, two varieties and one hybrid in cucumber, three varieties in Indian bean, three hybrids in bitter gourd, two varieties and one hybrid in musk melon were released for cultivation. Two soft-seeded guava varieties, Pusa Aarushi (red pulp) and Pusa Pratiksha (white pulp), have been developed along with a gynodioecious, semi-dwarf papaya variety, Pusa Peet. One marigold variety i.e. Pusa Bahar has been recommended for release. A mid-season gladiolus var. Pusa Sinduri has been released for West Bengal, Punjab, New Delhi and Rajasthan.

"To provide agricultural knowledge and promote its technologies, we have invited school students, industrialists, and educationists who can attend our PKVM for educational purposes. In fact, students can choose their career in the agriculture field," said Dr Rabindra Padaria, Joint Director (Extension).

"We are going to set up over 100 farmers’ various type of stalls at the mela premises which will help them to exchange ideas and upgrade knowledge,” Pandaria said. Pandaria further pointed out that around 20 different committees and a large number of volunteers manage all the systems for a smooth process.