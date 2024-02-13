Farmers Protest 2.0: Why Are The 'Annadatas' Back On Streets? - In 10 Points

New Delhi: Nearly two years after the farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, surrounded the national capital to protest against the three farm laws, the farmers protest 2.0 is again in motion with the farmers embarking on their 'Delhi Chalo' march Tuesday morning, after five-hour-long meeting with two Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive, a farmer leader said.

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who along with Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal attended the second round of talks with the farmer leaders, said a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee. "We are still hopeful that farmer bodies will hold talks.... We will try to resolve issues in the coming days," he said.