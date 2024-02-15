Farmers Protest: Train Services Affected on Punjab-Haryana Routes

New Delhi: At least seven trains were cancelled and nearly 20 train services affected on Punjab-Haryana routes as some farmers groups squatted on rail tracks at several locations as part of a 'rail roko' (rail blockade) protest, a senior Railways official said on Thursday.

The rail roko protest, which was held from 12 noon to 4 pm, against the use of tear gas shells and water cannons by security personnel during their agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, as per the farmers.

"Around 20 train services are affected and seven trains got cancelled due to farmers protest on rail track in the Ambala Division," Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway told ETV Bharat.

Giving information about disruptions in train services, Kumar further said at least seven trains have been cancelled on the Punjab-Haryana route in Ambala Division due to ongoing farmers protest on rail tracks at various locations.

"At least 12 train routes have been diverted and three train routes rescheduled. 13 trains have been shortly terminated," he said. Ahead of the third round of talk between farmer leaders and Union ministers, Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai, which is scheduled to be held at Chandigarh today, some farmers came on rail tracks and disrupted train services.

Notably, the Centre had held two rounds of talks with the farmer leaders to find out solution but both the meetings remained inconclusive. Now, both parties are hopeful that the third meeting will help to find out solution. The farmers said that they will decide next course of action after the meeting with ministers. Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, recently, reiterated that the government is ready to hold discussion with the farmers.