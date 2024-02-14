Farmers Protest | Swamy Questions PM's Absence; Says Modi Must Understand 'PM's Priorities'

Hyderabad: BJP member and former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the country at a time the farmers from Punjab are protesting against the Centre.

Swamy, who is also the President of the Virat Hindustan Sangam, said that "Modi must understand a Prime Minister's priorities".

"Is it proper for the Prime Minister to be absent from the country when not only a General Election is imminent but a serious uprising near New Delhi of Punjab farmers could become violent and be a blow up. Modi must understand a PM’s priorities and not be galavanting now (sic)," Swamy said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab continued to stay put at the two borders of the state and Haryana on Wednesday while security personnel fired some tear gas shells on the protesters at the Shambhu border near Ambala in Haryana. As the peasants gather there to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, farmer leaders will first hold a meeting before moving ahead with their plan to break multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border in an attempt to march towards Delhi.

Currently, the Prime Minister is on a visit to United Arab Emirates and he will also be visiting Qatar. Swamy also questioned the using of drones by the Narendra Modi government against the Punjab farmers.

"Is Modi govt using Drones against the Punjab farmers who are protesting ? If so then it will imply violation of UN Human Rights Charter (sic)," added Swamy, a former professor.