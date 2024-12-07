Centre Not Ready for Talks; Farmers Decide To Resume Delhi March on Sunday at 12 Noon

Ambala: Farmers leaders have decided to resume their protest march towards Delhi on Sunday at 12 pm. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who addressed a press conference at the Shambhu border of Ambala, Haryana on Saturday, said that a group of 101 farmers will once again march to Delhi.

Pandher said that this group of farmers will march towards Delhi on foot. They will neither have a tractor nor any kind of weapon. All these farmers will march to Delhi in a disciplined and peaceful manner.

Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the government has announced MSP, but in reality, it has not been given. There should be a guarantee on purchasing crops in the market, which is the demand of the farmers, he said.

16 farmers injured: Pandher said that about 16 farmers were injured due to the use of tear gas shells by the police during the Delhi march on Friday, out of which the condition of 3 to 4 farmers remains critical. He said that the government issued statements about talks but no one came to talk to them, so they decided to go to Delhi and put forth their point and hence they will march to Delhi on Sunday.

Agitation against the central government: Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini had stated that the Chief Minister of Punjab should talk to the farmers. Speaking on this, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that their agitation is not against the Punjab or Haryana government but against the central government.

He said that no matter how much abuses they hurl at the Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab, we have nothing to do with it. The Chief Minister of Haryana should tell why so much police force was needed to stop 100 people, and why are people being harassed by banning the internet. Why are different statements coming from their leaders, he asked.