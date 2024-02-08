Farmers protest: Security beefed up at Delhi borders

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Security has been intensified in the national capital, especially on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, ahead of a major protest demonstration by farmers. Heavy police presence and barricades have been deployed to prevent any disruption of law and order. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has imposed Section 144 and issued traffic advisories in Noida and Greater Noida due to ongoing farmer protests demanding increased compensation and developed plots for acquired land.

New Delhi: Security has been stepped up in the national capital, especially on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in view of the major protest demonstration by the farmers, officials said on Thursday. The traffic arrangements have also been made and the commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads, they said.

"Heavy security arrangements have been made in different border entry points in the national capital. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order," a senior police officer said. Another police officer said that heavy security forces have already been deployed along with paramilitary forces to maintain the law and order.

Pickets and barricades were installed on the border areas connecting Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh, he added. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, heavy traffic is expected on the routes connected to Soniya Vihar, DND, Chilla, Gazipur, Sabhapur, Apsara and Loni borders on Thursday. The commuters have been asked to avoid or plan their journey accordingly.

Ahead of the protest demonstration by the farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has imposed CrPC section 144 on Wednesday and Thursday. The police also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning the commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities in view of the farmers' movement on tractors.

Farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been on protest since December 2023, with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.

