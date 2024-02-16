Farmers Protest Live| Farmer Leaders Call for 'Gramin Bharat Band' today

New Delhi: As the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers entered its fourth day today, the famer leaders have announced a nationwide strike, 'Gramin Bharat Band' scheduled for Friday to protest against the Centre government's policies. Protesting farmers will do 'Chakka Jam' on major roads across India.

Security also continues to be up on inter-state borders between Punjab and Haryana, with protesting farmers adamant about heading to the national capital for 'Delhi Chalo' march. Three Union ministers held talks with the leaders of protesting farmer unions here on Thursday night, amid a standoff between the protesters and security personnel at two points on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 in Chandigarh. Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

This was the third round of talks between the two sides. The two previous rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive. Among the farmer leaders taking part in the meeting were SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday, but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points.

Here are the latest updates from the protest: