Farmers Protest Live| Farmer Leaders Call for 'Gramin Bharat Band' today

New Delhi: As the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers entered its fourth day today, the famer leaders have announced a nationwide strike, 'Gramin Bharat Band' scheduled for Friday to protest against the Centre government's policies. Protesting farmers will do 'Chakka Jam' on major roads across India.
Security also continues to be up on inter-state borders between Punjab and Haryana, with protesting farmers adamant about heading to the national capital for 'Delhi Chalo' march. Three Union ministers held talks with the leaders of protesting farmer unions here on Thursday night, amid a standoff between the protesters and security personnel at two points on the Punjab-Haryana border.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 in Chandigarh. Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
This was the third round of talks between the two sides. The two previous rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive. Among the farmer leaders taking part in the meeting were SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.
Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday, but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points.
Here are the latest updates from the protest:
- 6.45 AM
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, "We have spoken about 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' - that farmers do not go to their farms tomorrow. This will send a big message tomorrow. This agitation has a new ideology, a new method. Highways will not be shut. But meetings will continue at our meeting points and we will take decisions there. Monthly panchayat will take place in Sisauli on 17th February. We do have the demand on MSP but a strategy will have to be built on incidents that are taking place in Punjab and Haryana - we hope for this. We have told not to gather as a crowd for it. As far as the Bandh is concerned, we have urged people to participate voluntarily..."
- 6.15 AM
A marathon meeting between three Union ministers and leaders of protesting farmer unions concluded without a resolution here late Thursday with Union Minister Arjun Munda asserting that the discussion was "positive and another round of talks would be held on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Munda said the talks took place in a good atmosphere and there was positive discussion. The talks will continue and another meeting will take place at 6 pm on Sunday, he said, adding that a solution will be found by sitting together.