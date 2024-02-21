Farmers Protest | Security Beefed Up at Delhi Borders as Farmers Set to Resume Protest Today

New Delhi: With the protesting farmers set to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march to the national capital on Wednesday, the security at the city's borders has been beefed up. Haryana Police on Tuesday asked its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers which they say protesting farmers from Punjab have brought with them as they plan to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march from the interstate border.
The farmers are set to begin their march from two points on the Punjab-Haryana border after the failure of four rounds of talks with the Centre over a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Though the farmers are still over 200 km from the national capital, Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted drills to ensure that its heavily barricaded entry points are not breached.
The Centre has estimated that nearly 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles and conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab government for it. The Union Home Ministry also said that the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state has been a matter of concern over the last few days and asked it to take stringent action against lawbreakers.
Thousands of farmers, who began the march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana since then.
Here are the latest updates:
- 8.45 AM
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Wednesday said protesting farmers, who have been camping at two border points between Punjab and Haryana after they were stopped by security personnel, will march towards Delhi in a peaceful manner.
- 8.20 AM
Ahead of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "Our intention is not to create any chaos. We have made a programme to reach Delhi since November 7. If the government says that they didn't get enough time this means the government is trying to neglect us. This is not right that such huge barricades are placed to stop us. We want to go to Delhi peacefully. The government should remove the barricades and let us come in. Otherwise, they should fulfil our demands. We are peaceful. If they extend one hand, we will also cooperate. We have to handle the situation with patience. I appeal to the youngsters to not lose control..."
- 8.05 AM
On the 'Delhi Chalo' march today, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "We tried our best from our side. We attended the meetings, every point was discussed and now the decision has to be taken by the central government. We will remain peaceful. The Prime Minister should come forward and accept our demands. Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore is not a huge amount.We should be allowed to remove these barriers and march towards Delhi."
- 7.10 AM
A day before the farmer's 'Delhi Chalo' march, Haryana Police has urged its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers and other earthmoving equipment from the interstate border which they say protesters will use to break barricades..10 AM
- 7.00 AM
The Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till Wednesday in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. The affected districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. The government had earlier extended the suspension of mobile internet on February 13, 15, 17 and 19.
- 6.45 AM
After the farmers rejected the government proposal over Minimum Support Price (MSP), Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the government always welcome good opinions adding that through conversations a solution will surely come out.
- 6.35 AM
Days after a police officer passed away at Haryana's Shambhu border while on duty during the farmers' protest, another police officer deployed at the same location died on Tuesday, police said. Exemptee Sub-Inspector (ESI) Kaushal Kumar, who was deployed at Shambhu Border suddenly fell ill on duty and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala, where doctors declared him dead.
- 6.15 AM
Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday appealed to the farmers and the farmers' organisations that are connected with the protest to maintain peace.
- 6.05 AM
Farmers marching to Delhi were detained in Manesar yesterday.