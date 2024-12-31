Farmers' Protest | If Centre Is Ready For Talks, Dallewal Ready To Take Medical Help: Punjab To SC

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a proposal has come from the protesting farmers that if the central government is ready for talks, regarding farmers’ demands including a legal guarantee of minimum support price, then farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on hunger strike, would be ready to take medical help.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia. The bench said it will not comment on the aspect of negotiations, and made it clear that the court is happy, “if something happens which is acceptable to all sides”. The Punjab government said it has filed an application on this aspect.

Punjab's Advocate General Gurminder Singh contended before the bench that some intervenors had spoken with Dallewal on Monday. He said a call for bandh was given resulting in blockades across the state. Singh submitted that there is a proposal, if the Centre is open to talk, then Dallewal is ready to take medical help.

After hearing submissions, the bench said it would grant time to see if there is something agreeable to all sides and granted three additional days to the Punjab government, upon a request to persuade the farmers’ leader to accept medical help. Dallewal has been fast unto death since November 26.

“A letter has been circulated on behalf of the Officers of the State of Punjab, namely, the respondent-contemnor(s) seeking an additional three days for achieving the desired outcome, inter alia, for the reasons enlisted in paragraphs 2 to 4 of the letter”, said the bench, its order.

The bench said, “Taking into consideration the totality of the circumstances and keeping the interest of justice in view, we are inclined to accept the request to accord some more time for compliance with the directions issued by this court. The Chief Secretary, Punjab and the Director General of Police, Punjab are present online. Post these matters on 2nd January 2025”.

The apex court passed the order while hearing a contempt petition filed by Labh Singh against the failure of the state government to provide medical help to Dallewal, in terms of the apex court's order of December 20.

The apex court on December 28, had expressed its annoyance over opposition to medical aid to Dallewal, by wondering what kind of leaders are those who are allowing Dallewal to die there on the spot. The apex court had also criticized the Punjab government over its failure to provide medical aid to the farmers’ leader.