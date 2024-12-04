ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers' Protest In UP: Mahapanchayat Called Today After Arrests; Govt Forms Panel To Address Demands

Noida: The ongoing farmers' agitation in Noida and Greater Noida has taken a dramatic turn following the arrests of several protestors at Dalit Prerna Sthal on Tuesday. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKS), has called for a Mahapanchayat at Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway today (November 4) to discuss further action.

The farmers have been protesting since Monday, demanding a 10 per cent plot allocation and the implementation of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. "The government's apathy towards farmers' rights is unacceptable. We will not rest until our demands are met," Tikait said in a video message, calling farmers from across western Uttar Pradesh to join the Mahapanchayat.

Committee Formed to Address Farmers' Issues

Responding to the protests, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a five-member committee to resolve the farmers' grievances. The committee, chaired by Principal Secretary for Infrastructure and Industrial Development Anil Kumar Sagar, includes officials from Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Special Secretary Infrastructure Industrial Development Piyush Verma, Assistant Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) Noida Sanjay Khatri, (ACEO) Greater Noida Saumya Srivastava, and ACEO YEIDA Kapil Singh are the officials nominated as members of this committee. A government official stated, "The committee will consult with the farmers and submit its report within a month."

However, farmer leaders criticised the move, accusing the government of stalling the issue. Naresh Tikait, BKU national president remarked, "While the government forms committee, they are simultaneously cracking down on peaceful protests. This dual approach is deeply concerning."