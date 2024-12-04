ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers' Protest In UP: Mahapanchayat Called Today After Arrests; Govt Forms Panel To Address Demands

Noida farmers demand plot allocation and fair land laws. Arrests spark a Mahapanchayat led by BKU's Rakesh Tikait at Yamuna Expressway.

Noida farmers demand plot allocation and fair land laws. Arrests spark a Mahapanchayat led by BKU's Rakesh Tikait at Yamuna Expressway.
File Photo- Farmers and Kisan Ekta Sangh members break police barricades during their protest march (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Noida: The ongoing farmers' agitation in Noida and Greater Noida has taken a dramatic turn following the arrests of several protestors at Dalit Prerna Sthal on Tuesday. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKS), has called for a Mahapanchayat at Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway today (November 4) to discuss further action.

The farmers have been protesting since Monday, demanding a 10 per cent plot allocation and the implementation of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. "The government's apathy towards farmers' rights is unacceptable. We will not rest until our demands are met," Tikait said in a video message, calling farmers from across western Uttar Pradesh to join the Mahapanchayat.

Committee Formed to Address Farmers' Issues

Responding to the protests, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a five-member committee to resolve the farmers' grievances. The committee, chaired by Principal Secretary for Infrastructure and Industrial Development Anil Kumar Sagar, includes officials from Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Special Secretary Infrastructure Industrial Development Piyush Verma, Assistant Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) Noida Sanjay Khatri, (ACEO) Greater Noida Saumya Srivastava, and ACEO YEIDA Kapil Singh are the officials nominated as members of this committee. A government official stated, "The committee will consult with the farmers and submit its report within a month."

However, farmer leaders criticised the move, accusing the government of stalling the issue. Naresh Tikait, BKU national president remarked, "While the government forms committee, they are simultaneously cracking down on peaceful protests. This dual approach is deeply concerning."

Police Gear Up for Mahapanchayat

In anticipation of the Mahapanchayat, the police have ramped up security across 30 entry points to Gautam Buddha Nagar. a senior police officer said, "Barricades and additional forces are in place to prevent disruptions. We aim to ensure public safety and maintain order."

Meanwhile, farmers from districts like Meerut, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur are expected to arrive in large numbers, some travelling in tractor-trolleys and private vehicles.

Other farmer organisations, including the Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan, have also expressed solidarity. "Sending peaceful protestors to jail is a mockery of democracy. We will submit a memorandum to the President against this injustice," said a representative.

The farmers have warned that if their demands are not met, they may turn their protests towards Delhi, escalating pressure on authorities.

Read More

  1. Many Farmers Arrested During Protest At Dalit Prerna Sthal In Noida
  2. Kisan Drones Help to Create Both Employment Generation & Enhance Efficiency in Agriculture Sector
  3. Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Halted in Noida, 7-Day Ultimatum Issued

Noida: The ongoing farmers' agitation in Noida and Greater Noida has taken a dramatic turn following the arrests of several protestors at Dalit Prerna Sthal on Tuesday. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKS), has called for a Mahapanchayat at Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway today (November 4) to discuss further action.

The farmers have been protesting since Monday, demanding a 10 per cent plot allocation and the implementation of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. "The government's apathy towards farmers' rights is unacceptable. We will not rest until our demands are met," Tikait said in a video message, calling farmers from across western Uttar Pradesh to join the Mahapanchayat.

Committee Formed to Address Farmers' Issues

Responding to the protests, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a five-member committee to resolve the farmers' grievances. The committee, chaired by Principal Secretary for Infrastructure and Industrial Development Anil Kumar Sagar, includes officials from Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Special Secretary Infrastructure Industrial Development Piyush Verma, Assistant Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) Noida Sanjay Khatri, (ACEO) Greater Noida Saumya Srivastava, and ACEO YEIDA Kapil Singh are the officials nominated as members of this committee. A government official stated, "The committee will consult with the farmers and submit its report within a month."

However, farmer leaders criticised the move, accusing the government of stalling the issue. Naresh Tikait, BKU national president remarked, "While the government forms committee, they are simultaneously cracking down on peaceful protests. This dual approach is deeply concerning."

Police Gear Up for Mahapanchayat

In anticipation of the Mahapanchayat, the police have ramped up security across 30 entry points to Gautam Buddha Nagar. a senior police officer said, "Barricades and additional forces are in place to prevent disruptions. We aim to ensure public safety and maintain order."

Meanwhile, farmers from districts like Meerut, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur are expected to arrive in large numbers, some travelling in tractor-trolleys and private vehicles.

Other farmer organisations, including the Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan, have also expressed solidarity. "Sending peaceful protestors to jail is a mockery of democracy. We will submit a memorandum to the President against this injustice," said a representative.

The farmers have warned that if their demands are not met, they may turn their protests towards Delhi, escalating pressure on authorities.

Read More

  1. Many Farmers Arrested During Protest At Dalit Prerna Sthal In Noida
  2. Kisan Drones Help to Create Both Employment Generation & Enhance Efficiency in Agriculture Sector
  3. Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Halted in Noida, 7-Day Ultimatum Issued

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FARMERS PROTEST DELHI NOIDAFARMERS MAHAPANCHAYATFARMERS PROTEST DEMANDSFARMERS PROTEST 2024 DELHI CHALO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.