Farmers Protest Live: Farmers, Govt to Hold Round 4 Talks on Sunday; Internet Service Ban in Haryana

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 23 minutes ago

The next round of talks is slated to be held between the farmers and the government to conclude the deadlock over the demand for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee of crops for farmers on Sunday.

On its sixth consecutive day, farmer leaders from Punjab and the Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai are all set to hold a meeting in Chandigarh on February 18 for the fourth time.

Chandigarh/New Delhi: The next round of talks is slated to be held between the farmers and the government to conclude the deadlock over the demand for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee of crops for farmers. The meeting will take place in Chandigarh on Sunday evening; however, the previously held three talks did not gratify any breakthrough.

The General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher, said, "It is our 6th day at the Shambhu border. Today we are also holding talks with the govt. The govt has asked for some time and said that it will discuss the matter with the union ministers and find a solution to it."

Here are the Live Updates:

  • 9.50 am

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announces that farmers will stage dharnas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand on February 21.

Last Updated :23 minutes ago

TAGGED:

Farmers ProtestHaryanaMobile Internet Ban

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.