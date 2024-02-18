Farmers Protest Live: Farmers, Govt to Hold Round 4 Talks on Sunday; Internet Service Ban in Haryana

Chandigarh/New Delhi: The next round of talks is slated to be held between the farmers and the government to conclude the deadlock over the demand for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee of crops for farmers. The meeting will take place in Chandigarh on Sunday evening; however, the previously held three talks did not gratify any breakthrough.

The General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher, said, "It is our 6th day at the Shambhu border. Today we are also holding talks with the govt. The govt has asked for some time and said that it will discuss the matter with the union ministers and find a solution to it."



Here are the Live Updates:

9.50 am

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announces that farmers will stage dharnas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand on February 21.