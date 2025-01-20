ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Postpone Delhi March, Demand Talks In National Capital Instead Of Chandigarh On Feb 14

Chandigarh: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that they have postponed their march to Delhi, which was earlier scheduled for January 21. Pandher emphasised that the central government should conduct the meeting with them in Delhi instead of Chandigarh on February 14.

Pandher further said that tractor marches will be held across the country on January 26. He criticised the central government for setting the meeting date too far away and sought quick action.

Earlier in the day, the United Kisan Morcha announced plans to surround the residences of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs across the country, including Punjab and Haryana, to push for the implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) Guarantee Act and other demands. However, after receiving the Center's invitation for talks, farmers decided to send their demands to MPs via e-mail.

On January 16, Priyaranjan, Joint Secretary of the Agriculture and Welfare Department, along with other central officials, visited the Khanauri border and met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. They invited the farmers for discussions in Chandigarh on February 14. Priyaranjan expressed concern for Dallewal, who has been on a fast unto death for 56 days. “We hope that Dallewal will soon end his fast and join the talks," he said.