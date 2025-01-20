ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Postpone Delhi March, Demand Talks In National Capital Instead Of Chandigarh On Feb 14

The farmers have postponed their march to Delhi after the Center had invited them for talks on February 14.

Farmers Postpone Delhi March, Demand Meeting In Delhi Instead Of Chandigarh On February 14
File photo of Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 5:06 PM IST

Chandigarh: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that they have postponed their march to Delhi, which was earlier scheduled for January 21. Pandher emphasised that the central government should conduct the meeting with them in Delhi instead of Chandigarh on February 14.

Pandher further said that tractor marches will be held across the country on January 26. He criticised the central government for setting the meeting date too far away and sought quick action.

Earlier in the day, the United Kisan Morcha announced plans to surround the residences of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs across the country, including Punjab and Haryana, to push for the implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) Guarantee Act and other demands. However, after receiving the Center's invitation for talks, farmers decided to send their demands to MPs via e-mail.

On January 16, Priyaranjan, Joint Secretary of the Agriculture and Welfare Department, along with other central officials, visited the Khanauri border and met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. They invited the farmers for discussions in Chandigarh on February 14. Priyaranjan expressed concern for Dallewal, who has been on a fast unto death for 56 days. “We hope that Dallewal will soon end his fast and join the talks," he said.

On January 19, Dr Swaiman Singh, who had offered healthcare facilities to the farmers, also raised doubts over Dallewal's survival for a prolonged period. He said that Dallewal may not survive till February 14. Dr Swaiman Singh said that wrong information about Dallewal's health is being spread. If the central government is serious then why is it waiting till February 14, he asked. We need a permanent government doctor to take care of Dallewal, he added.

In addition to a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariffs, the withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

