Farmers’ Outfits To Hold Coordination Meeting On January 18 To Discuss Various Issues

New Delhi: Several farmers’ outfits will hold a coordination meeting on coming Saturday to discuss various long-standing issues and the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, they will also chalk out a plan for further course of action to carry on ongoing protest.

Baldev Zira, a farmer leader, told ETV Bharat, "Our outfit will participate in the meeting to discuss various issues so that we can make a plan for further action. Recently, we had meetings with farmers and raised our concerns regarding ongoing protests."

Talking about coordination meetings, a farmer leader Kaka Korara told ETV Bharat, "A coordination meeting is scheduled at 11 am on January 18 at Patran to discuss the future actions jointly."

Replying to a question on the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, Korara said, "We have already refused the implementation of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing. In fact, several farmers’ outfits burnt the copies of it to protest against it."

The farmer unions informed farmer outfits including Samyukt Kisan Morch, Samyukt Kisan Morch (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will take part in coordination meetings to discuss on long pending 13 demands like legal guarantee on MSP, electricity bills, and return of cases.

A meeting, which was recently held at Patran near Khanauri Border, decided no public criticism will be made against each other by the platforms and Kisan organisations and all differences will be discussed within the coordination system, SKM said.

The farmers recently demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately hold discussions with the Kisan organisations on the genuine demands including implementation of the agreement made by the NDA 2 government with the SKM dated December 9, 2021 and save the life of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on fast unto death struggle for the last several days, SKM informed.

Jaswinder Longowal of Kisan Majdoor Morcha told ETV Bharat, "This meeting will establish coordination among these three outfits to prepare further action plans to meet our demands. All the farmers’ demands are almost the same like guarantee on MSP, electricity bills, and farmer’s loan waiver."