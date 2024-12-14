Internet Suspended As Farmers' March Set To Resume From Shambhu Border Today; BJP MP Calls Protestors 'Drug Addicts'

Chandigarh: Hours before farmers were set to resume their protest march to Delhi from the Shambhu border, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages within the Ambala district on Saturday. According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra, the suspension will remain in effect until December 17.

A group of 101 farmers will continue their foot march to Delhi at 12 noon on Saturday from their protest site at the Shambhu border, located on the Punjab and Haryana border.

"It has been brought to my notice by the additional director general of police, CID, Haryana and deputy commissioner, Ambala that in view of the call for Delhi Kooch given by certain farmers' organisations, there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the area of districts Ambala," the order said.

Misra said the order to suspend mobile internet in Dangdehri, Lehgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar, Naresh Vihar), Saddopur, Sultanpur and Kakru villages in Ambala was issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order.

The suspension shall be in force from 6 am on December 14 to 11.59 pm on December 17, it said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra has alleged that 700 girls have been "missing" since the 2021 farmers protest at Singhu and Tikri borders between Haryana and Delhi. He also termed the protesters "drug addicts" who have now spread their network in Haryana.

Jangra said in Rohtak, Haryana, "In 2021, the drug addicts of Punjab who were sitting on protest at Singhu and Tikri borders have spread their network in Haryana. As per the CID report, the 700 girls from the nearby areas of Singhu and Tikri borders are missing and where are they, no one knows."

The farmers were protesting at Tikri and Singhu border for almost one year in 2021, against the Centre's now-repealed three farm laws.

Reacting strongly to Jangra's remarks, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher demanded an apology and accused him of trying to "divide communities."

"BJP MP Chander Jangra should apologise for the allegations he is making. BJP and their MPs are trying to increase riots in the country and want the communities to fight. I appeal the people to stand against the MP who wants to create differences between two communities by making such allegations. Modi government should dismissed this MP as soon as possible and I urge BJP President JP Nadda to expel him from the party," Pandher said.